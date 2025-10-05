LSU Knocks Off No. 23 Florida, 3-2, for First Ranked Victory Since 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU claimed its first top-25 victory since 2022, outlasting No. 23 Florida (7-6, 2-2 SEC), 3-2 (16-25, 25-22, 25-14, 22-25, 15-4), Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

After dropping the opening set, LSU (9-6, 2-2 SEC) roared back with a 22-9 run spanning the second and third frames to seize momentum. Florida (7-6, 2-2 SEC) forced a decisive fifth set with a tight win in the fourth, but LSU left no doubt in the final frame, scoring the first nine points and closing out the set, 15-4, to seal the upset victory in front of the home crowd. It is LSU’s first win over Florida since 2021.

LSU’s offense clicked with a season-high 66 kills on 63 assists, hitting .250 for the match. Defensively, the Tigers recorded nine blocks and 63 digs while holding the Gators to a .201 attack percentage on 53 kills.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson turned in another historic performance, following up Friday night’s career night with an even bigger showing. Robinson posted a new career-high 34 kills on a .307 hitting percentage, set another career-best with seven blocks (two solo), and added 12 digs to log her seventh double-double of the season. Her 38.5 total points marked one of the most dominant individual efforts in program history.

Outside hitter Nia Washington also came up big, securing her fourth double-double of the year with 14 kills and 16 digs, while also adding one ace.

In LSU’s balanced two-setter system, Lauren Brooker tallied 33 assists along with three kills and one block, while Takyla Brown handed out 19 assists and added her first collegiate kill. Tireh Smith provided a key spark on the right side with seven kills, and defensive specialist Aly Kirkhoff anchored the back row with 11 digs.

Set 1

Florida jumped out to a 14-8 lead behind a 10-1 run, highlighted by seven unanswered points. LSU called its final timeout of the set trailing 18-12, but the Gators stretched their lead to double digits at 23-13 and won the set, 25-16.

Set 2

LSU was down 15-9 at the media timeout, and although it trimmed its deficit to two points at 17-15, the Tigers called their first timeout of the stanza with Florida ahead 19-15. The Gators sensed a Tiger run coming and used a timeout with a 22-20 lead, but LSU ultimately ended the set on a 7-0 run to even the match with a 25-22 victory. Robinson paced the Tigers with six kills, and Smith followed with five and a .500 hitting percentage.

Set 3

The Tigers’ run continued in the third set in what was a 25-14 wire-to-wire victory. LSU jumped out to a 5-1 lead and was ahead 15-9 at the media timeout. The Bayou Bengals doubled up the Gators at 20-10 and cruised to victory, taking a 2-1 match lead.

Set 4

A back-and-forth set saw the Gators hold a 15-13 advantage at the media timeout. LSU called a timeout with UF ahead 17-13, capped by a 4-0 run. The Tigers came within one point at 19-18 behind when Florida signaled for time, but LSU burned its final timeout down 21-18. LSU made it a one-point set again at 21-20, but Florida took the set 25-22. Despite the loss, Robinson dominated with 11 kills on a .412 hitting percentage and two solo blocks.

Set 5

LSU forced UF into an early timeout, and the teams switched sides with the Tigers on top 8-0. LSU scored the first nine points of the set and ran away with a 15-4 victory. Robinson terminated six of LSU’s seven kills in the frame, hitting .667 on nine errorless swings. She also dominated at the net with four blocks. Robinson outscored Florida alone in the set, 8-4.

Up Next

LSU will take on Alabama at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 10, at Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

LSU will take on Alabama at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 10, at Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball.