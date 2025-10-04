Soccer Set To Face No. 17 Georgia In Athens on Sunday

ATHENS, Ga. – The LSU Soccer team (7-5-1, 2-2-1 SEC) will travel to face No. 17 Georgia (7-3-3, 3-1-1 SEC) on Sunday, October 5 at 5 p.m. CT inside Turner Soccer Complex.

Sunday night’s battle between the Tigers and the Bulldogs will be streamed live on SEC Network+. Live stats and streaming of the match can be found here.

The Matchup

LSU is 8-11-4 all-time against Georgia and 2-7-2 when playing in Athens. The Tigers have one win and one tie in their last two meetings in Athens in 2023 and 2019. Georgia has not defeated LSU in Athens since a 3-0 win on Oct. 9, 2016. In the most recent meeting in 2023 in Athens, the Tigers overcame a 2-0 deficit with three goals in the final 20 minutes to secure the victory.



No. 17 Georgia fell to No. 5 Tennessee in their last match on Thursday, snapping their nine-match unbeaten streak in road matches and was the program’s first SEC road loss since South Carolina in October 2023. The Bulldogs outshot the Lady Vols, 12-7, but Georgia only mustered a season-low two shots on goal and allowed a season-high six corners.

Entering tomorrow’s match, Georgia sits in fifth in the conference in shots (205), third in goals (29) and fourth in goals allowed (9). They have six shutouts this year.

Georgia has defeated Texas A&M, Kentucky and Ole Miss in conference play thus far, with one draw against Florida.



Bulldog midfielder Summer Denigan leads the league in goals currently with nine this year while their keeper, Hannah Folliard, ranks in the top-10 in the SEC in saves with 24 and second in shutouts with three credited to her this season.

Last Time On The Pitch



LSU shut out Missouri on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium by a final score of 1-0 to secure their second conference win in back-to-back matches.

Forward Morgan Witz secured the win for LSU with the lone goal of the night in the 74th minute, which gave the home Tigers a 1-0 victory. Tiger goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian tallied her third shutout of the season in between the posts for LSU in her ninth start of the season.

LSU got the first shot on frame of the match in the 23rd minute when a Missouri defender cleared the ball out of the box directly to an approaching Ava Amsden, who ripped a shot from the edge of the box towards the top left corner of the goal. It took an acrobatic leap from Missouri goalkeeper Kate Phillips to make the save, keeping the match scoreless.

The Tigers controlled possession for the majority of the first half, taking eight shots – three on goal – and attempting eight corners. The LSU defense held Missouri without a shot in the first 45 minutes and it was 0-0 at the halftime break.

Both teams continued to fight for that opening goal throughout the second half. Ida Hermannsdottir and Ava Galligan took attempts, but nothing strong enough to get past the Missouri keeper.

It wasn’t until the 74th minute that LSU was able to execute on a chance. Tiger defender Natalie Dvorakova received the ball from Daniela Hellín from just outside the box. Dvorakova sent a perfect cross into the center of the Missouri box and right to the head of an open Witz. Witz’s header flew to the top left corner of the goal, past the outstretched goalkeeper, and into the back of the net to get LSU on the board.

The goal was Witz’s third of the season while Dvorakova and Hellín earned the first assists of their collegiate careers.

The LSU defense held strong for the remainder of the game, limiting Missouri to six total shots by the end. Kevorkian made two saves on the day, moving her tally to 25 on the year. LSU finished the match with 17 shots and won the possession battle 63-37% to defend their home pitch.



Season Stats

LSU is looking to stay in the win column and secure their third-straight conference victory on Sunday. The Tigers have seven wins on their resume this year, most recently taking down Missouri in their last match. The Tigers have taken down both Auburn in Missouri in conference play thus far.



The Purple & Gold squad also owns wins over South Alabama, FGCU, UC Davis, Utah and a top-25 victory over No. 21 Wisconsin this year. Their win over the Badgers was the program’s first ranked victory at home since 2021.

The Tigers have previously notched votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll during the week five poll as they look to earn a spot in the national rankings.

LSU currently sits in the top-10 in the SEC in three categories: goals (23), shots (175), saves (40) and shutouts (5) and entering tomorrow’s match.

Junior forward Ava Galligan is the Tigers leading scorer with six on the year thus far, which places her amongst the top-10 leading scorers in the SEC (T-8). Galligan scored the game winner in LSU’s match against No. 21 Wisconsin to secure the win over the nationally ranked Badgers and gave the Tigers the go-ahead goal in their last match over Auburn to help secure the win.

Galligan also leads the Tigers in shots taken this year with 31. She’s appeared in all 13 matches for LSU thus far, totaling 863 minutes.

Hermannsdottir, the second-highest active player in the conference with the most career goals (23), follows Galligan with four goals on the year

Graduate student Morgan Witz and freshman Sariyah Bailey both own three goals each, respectively, and are huge pieces of the Tiger’s attacking unit.

Bailey has been outstanding for LSU in her debut season, also tallying four assists on top of her three goals, which places her in the top-10 in the conference.

Other goal scorers on the year for LSU include Jazmin Ferguson, Kelsey Major, Gabbi Ceballos, Senai Rogers and Ryann Denecour, all with one each.

Graduate transfer Makenna Dominguez is another Tiger who has made her presence known on the pitch, tallying three assists to help the Tigers attack this year.

Senior goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian started in the first seven matches in between the posts for LSU and once again earned the start in the Tigers last two matches against Auburn and Missouri. She owns a 1.15 goals-against average (GAA), 25 saves and three shutouts for LSU this year.

Audur Scheving, the junior keeper from Iceland, has also earned two clean sheets for LSU in between the posts. She owns 14 saves on the year and a GAAVG of 0.93.

Veteran center back and captain Jazmin Ferguson leads the way in minutes for LSU (1,144) and has started in every match this year. Seniors Jocelyn Ollivierre, Kelsey Major, and Hermannsdottir are the only other Tigers to earn the start in all 13 matches for LSU thus far.

2025 Schedule Overview

The Tigers’ 18-game regular season slate features eight home matches, including five pivotal SEC contests in Baton Rouge that kicked off on September 18 against Alabama, followed by matches against Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Florida.

The team’s “Strike Gold” theme for 2025 reflects the program’s championship aspirations as they pursue a fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. LSU has advanced to the postseason in four of Hudson’s first five years—the longest streak in program history.

The Tigers 2025 non-conference schedule was built to prepare them for the challenges of the SEC as they continue their conference stretch. The squad went 5-3 in non-conference play, facing tough opponents such as 2024 national semifinalists Wake Forest, Florida Gulf Coast, UCF, Utah Valley, and Utah.

LSU will conclude the regular season in Baton Rouge with a marquee matchup against Florida on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. CT.

Postseason play begins with the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., on Nov. 2, followed by the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 14. The University of Kansas will host the 2025 Women’s College Cup at CPKC Stadium on Dec. 5 and 8.

Television Coverage

The Tigers television slate kicked off against Auburn last week and continues this week with a broadcast match against Missouri and concluding with Ole Miss on Thursday, October 16th at 6 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.