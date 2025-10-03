BATON ROUGE – NILSU hosted its fourth annual Sweats to Suits, professional dress fashion show on Monday, September 22, in Tiger Stadium.

Dillard’s for the second year in a row, sponsored the show, providing NIL deals to 27 student-athletes. With the help of Dillard’s campus collective, student-athletes were styled in complete outfits provided by Dillard’s and had the opportunity to choose outfits from categories ranging from business professional to black-tie award show.

“Dillard’s has been an amazing partner for us. They take such good care of our student-athletes. It’s been amazing to see our student-athletes showcase their personality and learn the importance of professional dress outside of their sport,” said Taylor Jacobs, Associate AD for Strategic Initiatives/NIL.

Prior to the event, attendees enjoyed interactive fragrance booths from Dillard’s representatives and LSU’s Fashion Association sparked conversations about style and fashion.

In this new era of NIL, branding is everything and fashion is the first thing people notice. Sweats to Suits is one of NILSU’s signature educational events, designed to teach student-athletes how professional dress and personal style play a vital role in building their brand.

To see a recap of Sweats to Suits, watch here.