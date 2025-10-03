LSU Falls in Five-Set Battle to No. 20 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU (8-6, 1-2 SEC) came up short in a five-set battle against No. 20 Tennessee (12-1, 3-0 SEC), falling 3-2 (25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 8-15) Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers came out strong, taking the first two sets behind an efficient offense that finished the match with a .316 hitting percentage on 67 total kills. Defensively, LSU also recorded 10 blocks, marking its sixth double-figure blocking performance and fourth over the last six matches. Tennessee responded with a late surge, rallying to win the final three frames while hitting .350 overall with 68 kills, five aces, and six blocks.

After claiming the first two sets, LSU battled point-for-point in the third but fell narrowly, 25-23, before Tennessee gained momentum and controlled the final two sets.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson turned in a historic performance, registering a career-high 33 kills on a .375 attack percentage. It was her second career 30-kill match, and she added three blocks.

Outside hitter Nia Washington produced with 14 kills, along with one ace, one block, and eight digs. In the middle, Sanaa Donaie anchored the Tiger defense with a match-best eight blocks and chipped in three kills. Donaie has a total of 16 blocks in her first pair of collegiate starts.

The Tigers’ two-setter system was led by Lauren Brooker’s 28 assists, while also contributing two kills and two blocks. Takyla Brown added 25 helpers. Defensive specialist Aly Kirkhoff led the way with 12 digs and recorded her first career kill in the setback.

Set 1

An early 6-1 run by the Tigers gave the home team an 8-4 lead, and Tennessee called an early timeout as LSU increased its lead to 12-6, capped by an ace by Washington. LSU led by as many as eight points at 15-7, but the Lady Vols cut into the lead at 17-13 when the Tigers signaled for their first timeout. LSU held on to its lead and closed the set on a 4-2 run to win the frame, 25-20. LSU outhit Tennessee .448-.148 in the set, led by Robinson’s nine kills on a .615 hitting percentage. Donaie also contributed a kill and a set high three blocks.

Set 2

LSU’s offense was clicking early in the set as four quick kills gave the Bayou Bengals a 4-2 lead that forced an early Tennessee timeout. The Tigers were the first to 15 and were ahead 17-10 when the Lady Vols burned their final timeout of the set. A quick 3-0 run by Tennessee pressured LSU to call its first timeout of the set, and the Lady Vols had an overall 11-6 run to pull within two points at 23-21, but Washington called set with back-to-back kills to give LSU the 25-21 victory. Robinson and Washington split 10 kills evenly as LSU had another strong offensive set with a .423 hitting percentage, and the Tigers turned in five blocks in the stanza, four from Donaie. LSU never trailed in the second set.

Set 3

The third set had nine ties before the media timeout, but LSU held the advantage at 15-14 behind a 4-1 run. However, the Tigers called their first timeout after the Lady Vols scored the following three points out of the TV timeout to take a 17-15 lead. Tennessee’s run continued, and LSU used its final timeout trailing 21-16. LSU fought back with four unanswered points to pull within one point, but Tennessee avoided the sweep, winning the set, 25-23.

Set 4

Tennessee scored the first three points of the set and used a 5-0 run to build a 12-5 lead. The Lady Vols’ margin ballooned to 14-6, and the Tigers blew through both of their timeouts, trailing 16-8. Tennessee stretched its lead to double figures at 19-9 and forced a fifth set with a 25-16 victory.

Set 5

LSU found itself down 8-5 when the teams switched sides, with Tennessee on a 3-0 run, and called a timeout, trailing 10-6. The Lady Vols finished the set with an overall 10-3 run to win the set 15-8 and rally back to take the match.

Up Next

LSU will take on No. 23 Florida at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 5, at the Maravich Center.

