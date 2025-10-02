Jaquish Honored to D1Softball’s All-Quarter Century Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – With 25 college softball seasons this century in the books, D1Softball has named four-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American Sahvanna Jaquish to its All-Quarter Century Team as a Top 25 hitter.

Jaquish played for LSU from 2014 to 2017, where she helped the Tigers reach the Women’s College World Series three times from 2015 to 2017. Jaquish is the program’s all-time leader with 268 RBI, and ranks No. 2 all-time with 56 home runs, a .632 slugging percentage and 472 total bases.

Jaquish went on to have a successful career after college, with multiple appearances for the U.S. Women’s National Team, including a gold medal win at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, highlighted by a three-run home run in the championship game against Chinese Taipei. She also helped the Talons win the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League Championship this past summer.