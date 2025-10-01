LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Athletics

LSU Beach Volleyball Announces Fall 2025 Tournament Schedule

+0
LSU Beach Volleyball Announces Fall 2025 Tournament Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock has announced the Tigers’ fall tournament schedule, set to begin Oct. 31st in Houston, Texas.

Coach Brock and the team will prepare for the 13th season of LSU Beach Volleyball with three team competitions, and one pairs competition throughout the Fall. The Tigers have the addition of six freshman and 12 returners, which will be crucial for preparing for the Spring schedule.

LSU will begin the Fall season on the road in Houston, Texas, October 31- November 1, and then will head home to Baton Rouge, November 8-9. During the second weekend of the fall season, LSU’s top pairs will travel to Huntsville for the AVCA Pairs Championship November 7-9. The competition includes top pairs from beach volleyball programs around the country to play in a three-day tournament consisting of 64 pairs. In 2022, Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank captured the title for the first ever AVCA Pairs Championship.

For the final weekend of the Fall season, the Tigers will head to Austin, Texas, November 15-16.

Related Stories

Gallery: Top Photos of September 2025

Gallery: Top Photos of September 2025

Six LSU Greats Inducted Friday Night into Athletics Hall of Fame

Six LSU Greats Inducted Friday Night into Athletics Hall of Fame

Nominees are required to have earned a college degree in order to be considered by the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Election Board. John Brady and J. Perry Cole were inducted in the Coach/Administrator category, and Rheagan Courville Branton, Ronald Dupree, Cornelia Gayden and Temeka Johnson were inducted in the Student-Athlete category.
2025 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: John Brady

2025 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: John Brady

The magical men's basketball Final Four run of 2006, with a roster stacked with homegrown talent, lifted LSU back into national relevance and cemented John Brady’s place in program history. It’s also why he now joins the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame.