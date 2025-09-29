Men’s Golf Claims Bryan Bros Collegiate Title

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. – In back-to-back weeks, the No. 9 LSU Men’s Golf team claimed tournament titles as they finished with a 35-under 817 performance at the Bryan Bros Collegiate. The tournament was held at the par-71, 6,898-yard Solina Golf Club.

The second tournament win of the year marks the sixth under head coach Jake Amos since arriving at LSU. Amos has a win percentage of .400% now through 15 tournaments.

After an average start on day one, Noah McWilliams had another stellar performance to close out the tournament on Monday. The junior entered the day T23 with a one-under (70) performance and quickly followed it up in round two with a seven-under 64. He closed the day in round three going three-under (68) to tie for second place. McWilliams led the tournament on par threes with a 2.73 average, and also, a tied-leading two eagles over all three rounds.

Junior Jay Mendell got out hot on Sunday with his five-under 66 and kept control of his game enough to also tie for second with McWilliams. Mendell tapped in 17 birdies, the second most among players in the tournament. He closed with two three-under 68 performances in the final two rounds.

Closing out the top-four for LSU was sophomore Arni Sveinsson and freshman Dan Hayes at T11. Sveinsson and Hayes both went five-under with the first going 69, 71, 68 and the latter going 71, 67, 70. Sveinsson tied for fourth with 14 birdies throughout the tournament.

Rounding out the lineup was senior Matty Dodd-Berry in T37 with a one-above 214 (68, 75, 71) weekend.

Freshman Dan Hayes finished T24 as an individual, going one-under with rounds of 69, 70, and 73 (212).

THE TIGERS

T2. Noah McWilliams, -11 (70, 64, 68)

T2. Jay Mendell, -11 (66, 68, 68)

T11. Arni Sveinsson, -5 (69, 71, 68)

T11. Dan Hayes, -5 (71, 67, 70)

T24. Ind. Hudson Lawson, -1 (69, 70, 73)

T37. Matty Dodd-Berry, +1 (68, 75, 71)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. LSU, -35 (273, 270, 274)

2. Charlotte, -32 (271, 275, 274)

3. Clemson, -28 (278, 274, 272)

4. South Carolina, -20 (281, 275, 276)

5. Duke, -19 (281, 275, 277)

6. Charleston, -9 (280, 276, 287)

7. Little Rock, -6 (288, 282, 276)

8. Liberty, +4 (287, 282, 287)

9. NC State, +5 (291, 282, 284)

10. Yale, +6 (283, 295, 280)

11. UAB, +15 (293, 289, 285)

12. North Florida, +22 (283, 292, 299)

13. Augusta, +25 (286, 293, 294)

14. Mercer, +24 (292, 294, 289)

15. Winthrop, +39 (294, 299, 298)

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU men’s golf by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.