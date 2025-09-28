Men’s Golf Sitting in Second After Round One in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 9 LSU Men’s Golf team closed one round of play with an 11-under 273 performance, sitting them in second on Sunday at the Bryan Bros Collegiate. The tournament is held at the par-71, 6,898-yard Solina Golf Club.

Junior Jay Mendell had a wonderful day on the green courses of Solina, going five under (66) to open up the weekend and tallying seven birdies in the first round to lead the field. The leading Tiger sits T1 with 36 holes left to play on Monday and will be hunting for the third win in his collegiate career.

Another Tiger to crack the top 10 on Sunday was senior Matty Dodd-Berry. Sitting at T7 through 18 holes, Dodd-Berry went three-under (68) and tallied an eagle. The Wirral, England, native leads the field on par-three holes with a 2.60 average.

Two Tigers went two under (69) and sit at the T12 spot in sophomore Arni Sveinsson and Freshman Hudson Lawson, the latter playing as an individual. Sveinsson was fresh off of a second-place finish at the Stephens Cup and will be searching for his third top-10 finish of the season tomorrow.

Rounding out the lineup was junior Noah McWilliams at T23 with a one-under day (70) and freshman Dan Hayes at T31 going even.

THE TIGERS

T1. Jay Mendell, -5 (66)

T7. Matty Dodd-Berry, -3 (68)

T12. Arni Sveinsson, -2 (69)

T12. Ind. Hudson Lawson, -2 (69)

T23. Noah McWilliams, -1 (70)

T31. Dan Hayes, E (71)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Charlotte, -13 (271)

2. LSU, -11 (273)

3. Clemson, -6 (278)

4. Charleston, -4 (280)

T5. Duke, -3 (281)

T5. South Carolina, -3 (281)

T7. North Florida, -1 (283)

T7. Yale, -1 (283)

9. Augusta, +2 (286)

10. Liberty, +3 (287)

11. Little Rock, +4 (288)

12. NC State, +7 (291)

13. Mercer, +8 (292)

14. UAB, +9 (293)

15. Winthrop, +10 (294)

