Volleyball Downed at Oklahoma in SEC Opener

NORMAN, Okla. – The LSU volleyball team dropped its Southeastern Conference opener Friday night, falling to Oklahoma in straight sets 17-25, 24-26, 18-25 at McCasland Field House.

LSU (7-5, 0-1 SEC) was held to a season-low .088 hitting percentage behind 30 total kills. Despite the offensive struggles, LSU pushed Oklahoma (9-2, 1-0 SEC) to the brink in the second set before falling just short in a back-and-forth frame. The Tigers matched a season-high with 15 service errors, but the defense kept the Sooners in check, limiting the home team to a .155 hitting percentage and 30 kills on the night. However, Oklahoma used timely runs and strong play from the service line with six aces and recorded 9.5 blocks to secure the win.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers with 10 kills, seven digs, and one block. Fellow outside hitter Nia Washington added nine kills, while right side Tireh Smith chipped in four kills, two aces, and one block. At setter, Lauren Brooker tallied 13 assists, and Takyla Brown finished with 10 assists and six digs.

Set 1

LSU took an early timeout trailing 10-4 after an OU 5-1 run. The Tigers cut their deficit down to five at 19-14, but took its final timeout with the Sooners leading 21-14. LSU scored two of the following three points out of the timeout, but Oklahoma took the opening set 25-17.

Set 2

After nine ties and seven lead changes, OU took a 15-14 lead into the media timeout. LSU took an 18-15 lead after scoring four consecutive points and built a 20-16 lead behind a 6-1 run that included an OU timeout. The Sooners pulled within one point, and with their backs against the wall trailing 23-20, the home team scored three unanswered points to tie the set at 23, forcing LSU to use a timeout. OU’s rally continued and ultimately took a 2-0 match lead with a 26-24 victory on a 6-1 run. The second set featured 12 ties and nine lead changes.

Set 3

Oklahoma opened the set with an 8-3 advantage when LSU called its first timeout and grew its lead to as many as seven points at 10-3. A pair of 3-0 runs by LSU pressured OU to take a timeout, clinging to an 11-9 lead, but the Sooners pushed their lead back to 15-9 when the Tigers used its final timeout. LSU pulled within four points but fell 25-18.

Up Next

LSU travels to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on Arkansas at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 28, at Barnhill Arena.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.