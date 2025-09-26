Soccer Secures Three Points In Auburn With 3-1 Win 

AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU Soccer team (6-5-1, 1-2-1 SEC) secured their first conference win of the season on Thursday night against Auburn (5-3-3, 1-1-2 SEC) inside the Auburn Soccer Complex.

Despite a two hour and 45 minute weather delay, LSU was able to come out with the win in Auburn to earn three road points thanks to goals from Sydney Cheesman, Ava Galligan and Sariyah Bailey.

Cheesman scored in the 40th minute to send LSU to finish the first half with the lead, while Galligan scored the go-ahead in the second half and Bailey added the insurance goal.

It was LSU’s first victory on the road against Auburn in the regular season since 2009.

Auburn had control to open the match, taking a series of shots that missed the target. The Orange and Blue Tigers took two shots on frame in the first half, but LSU goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian was to make the stop.

The home team saw another opportunity when Grace Ivey sent a look toward goal, but her attempt sailed high. LSU answered on the other end with Galligan finding space for a shot, but Auburn keeper Ayana Yapo came up with the stop to keep things scoreless.

The Tigers found the opening goal of the match late in the first half on a banger from Cheesman fired from distance, delivering her first goal of the year to give LSU the lead in the 40th minute. It was Cheesman’s second goal of her career at LSU.

Cheesman helped LSU take the 1-0 lead into the second half.

Auburn came out hot in the second half, pushing forward in search of the equalizer. Erin Flurey was able to get her squad on the board in the 52nd minute and level the match at 1-1.

LSU responded shortly after as Galligan regained the lead in the 67th minute. Galligan capitalized on a set piece and sent a perfect header into the back of the net to give the Tigers a 2-1 advantage on the night, marking her sixth goal of the season and 15th of her career.

The battle of the Tigers came to a pause around the 70th minute due to weather in the area. After a two hour and 45 minute break, both teams retook the field to finish out the remaining 19 minutes of the match in Auburn.

Bailey gave LSU an insurance goal in the 78th minute. The freshman received the ball on an up-field through ball from Kelsey Major, tapped it past an Auburn defender and around their goalkeeper, and easily slotted it home for the third goal of the match and third of her career.

LSU took down the home team on the day despite losing the shooting battle 22-6. Sophine Kevorkian finished the night with six saves in her first start back in between the posts in four matches.

The Tigers return back home for their pink match against Missouri on Thursday, October 2nd at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

