LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Basketball

Matt McMahon Start of Practice Press Conference

Tickets Schedule Roster +0
Matt McMahon Start of Practice Press Conference

Related Stories

LSU Men's Basketball Has First of 30 Practices Before Opening Game

LSU Men's Basketball Has First of 30 Practices Before Opening Game

Six LSU Greats Inducted Friday Night into Athletics Hall of Fame

Six LSU Greats Inducted Friday Night into Athletics Hall of Fame

Nominees are required to have earned a college degree in order to be considered by the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Election Board. John Brady and J. Perry Cole were inducted in the Coach/Administrator category, and Rheagan Courville Branton, Ronald Dupree, Cornelia Gayden and Temeka Johnson were inducted in the Student-Athlete category.
2025 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: John Brady

2025 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: John Brady

The magical men's basketball Final Four run of 2006, with a roster stacked with homegrown talent, lifted LSU back into national relevance and cemented John Brady’s place in program history. It’s also why he now joins the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame.