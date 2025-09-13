versus Southeastern Louisiana

Southeastern dropped its first loss of the season to South Alabama, 3-0, and then fell to Tulane 3-1 at the Jaguar Invitational in Mobile, Ala. The Lions will enter Baton Rouge averaging 13.54 kills per set with a .218 hitting percentage and have 29 aces and defensively average 2.88 blocks and 16.15 digs per set under first-year head coach Lee McBride.

Opposite hitter Kyra McKelvey paces SLU with 3.77 kills per set (98 total) and adds 18 total blocks. Middle blocker India Bennett has 55 kills and a team-high 52 blocks, while opposite hitter Alexis Logarbo also has 59 kills and 27 blocks.