BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team looks to put its four-match winning streak on the line when it returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to host Southeastern Louisiana at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 14. SEC Network+ will stream the match with Garrett Walvoord and Fran Flory on the call.

LSU (5-2) is 11-1 in the all-time series against Southeastern Louisiana (5-2). The clubs will meet for the first time since 2023 when the Lions upset the Tigers, 3-1, inside the PMAC.

In their four-match winning streak, the Tigers have recorded three sweeps, including the most recent at Notre Dame on Wednesday, Sept. 9. On the season, LSU averages 13.58 kills per set on a .250 hitting percentage and has held its opponents to a .192 clip thanks to 2.46 blocks and 12.50 digs per set. LSU has three consecutive matches holding its opponents below a .200 hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC and ranks No. 5 in Division I volleyball with 5.62 points and No. 3 with 5.04 kills per set. Robinson also leads the team with 75 digs and has six aces and 16 blocks on the season. Outside hitter Nia Washington follows with 3.61 kills per set (97 total kills) and ranks 10th in the league with 4.35 points per set behind a team-high eight aces and 12 blocks.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones leads LSU and ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 1.19 blocks per set on 31 total blocks and has a .378 hitting percentage on 40 kills. Middle blocker Angelina Lee has contributed 25 blocks and 37 kills in the young season and tallied a career-high nine blocks against San Diego State that included four solo rejections.

Setter Lauren Brooker averages 5.73 assists per set, and setter Takyla Brown averages 5.17 assists per set. Brooker has 10 blocks and nine kills this season, and Brown turned in her first career double-double with 25 assists and 11 digs against San Diego State.

