Soccer Draws SEC Opener at No. 13 Vanderbilt, 0-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The LSU Soccer Team (5-3-1, 0-0-1 SEC) battled it out to a 0-0 draw on the road against No. 13 Vanderbilt (6-1-1, 0-0-1 SEC) on Friday night inside the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex.

It was a defensive display from both teams with both goalkeepers playing the role of hero for their teams. LSU’s Audur Scheving finished the night with a season-high seven saves.

The first half was a defensive battle between the two sides, with neither teams able to create quality looks on goal. Scheving had two saves in the opening 45 minutes; a simple catch in the 7th minute and a diving parry in the 42nd minute to keep things level. Those two shots were the only looks on goal of the half and the match sat scoreless after the first half concluded.

The second half was another half limited in terms of quality chances. The Tigers tested Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko in the 47th, 53rd, and 58th minutes, but were unsuccessful in putting the ball in the back of the net.

Scheving was the hero of the night as her five saves in the second half kept the Tigers in contention. She picked up three saves within 10 minutes in the 51st, 54th, and 59th minutes and added a fourth in the 65th minute.

The next 20 minutes were cagey as neither team could create a quality look on goal. The Tigers found themselves forced to play the final six minutes of the match down a player as midfielder Gabbi Ceballos was shown a red card in the 84th minute following a slide tackle at midfield.

The biggest moment of the match came in the 85th minute as Scheving picked up her seventh and final save of the night. The ball bounced into the LSU box and found the feet of a Commodore attacker, who shot from eight yards in front of goal. Scheving dove to her left and parried the ball away to deny the Commodores a late goal. That save was the final big moment of the match, with both teams finishing goalless after 90 minutes of play.

Vanderbilt outshot LSU by a margin of 15-9, with the Commodores having eight shots on target compared to the Tigers’ three.

Up next, the Tigers will host their lone home match of September when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, September 18 at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The match will be streamed via the SEC Network+.

