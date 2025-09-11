Eight Former Tigers Set to Compete at the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Track & Field will be well-represented at the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships the next 10 days as eight former LSU athletes will be competing for their respective countries starting this Friday, September 12th.

The 2025 edition of the World Athletic Outdoor Championships will host more than 2000 athletes from almost 200 countries from September 12th to 21st (Japan dates). The event is set to be held in the Japan National Stadium, which was opened in 2019 ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games. The stadium, which is in Shinjuku, Tokyo, has a capacity of 67,760.

Of the 41 athletes who won individual gold medals at the 2023 edition in Budapest, 37 are entered to compete in Tokyo. World Athletics announced they will reward each of the gold medalists with $70,000 in prize money, with a total prize pot of $8,498,00 across all 49 events.

Although a handful of current Tigers qualified for the World Championships, they have forgone the meet and started training for the 2025-26 season in Baton Rouge.

The former Tigers set to take on the meet in Tokyo are Thelma Davies, Mondo Duplantis, Natoya Goule-Toppin, JuVaughn Harrison, Jake Norris, Vernon Norwood, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Claudio Romero.

Also joining the LSU greats in Tokyo is Nigeria’s Rosemary Chukwuma, who competes for the Tiger Olympians training group in Baton Rouge.

Tokyo 2025 will be available for viewing on NBC, NBC Sports, CNBC, USA Network, and Peacock. A full schedule of the Tigers’ events is below, listed in central time. All events and athletes listed below are subject to change as the meet progresses.

Day One – Friday, September 12th

9:40 p.m. | Mixed 4×400-Meter Relay Heats | Vernon Norwood (USA)

Day Two – Saturday, September 13th

4:55 a.m. | Women’s 100 Meter Heats | Thelma Davies (LBR), Sha’Carri Richardson (USA), Rosemary Chukwuma (NGR)

5:05 a.m. | Men’s Pole Vault Qualifiers | Mondo Duplantis (SWE)

8:20 a.m. | Mixed 4×400-Meter Relay Final | Vernon Norwood (USA)

Day Three – Sunday, September 14th

4:35 a.m. | Men’s 400 Meter Heats | Vernon Norwood (USA)

4:40 a.m. | Men’s High Jump Qualifiers | JuVaughn Harrison (USA)

6:20 a.m. | Women’s 100 Meter Semis | Thelma Davies (LBR), Sha’Carri Richardson (USA), Rosemary Chukwuma (NGR)

8:13 a.m. | Women’s 100 Meter Final | Thelma Davies (LBR), Sha’Carri Richardson (USA), Rosemary Chukwuma (NGR)

7:00 p.m. or 8:45 p.m. | Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifiers | Jake Norris (GBR)

Day Four – Monday, September 15th

5:49 a.m. | Men’s Pole Vault Final | Mondo Duplantis (SWE)

Day Five – Tuesday, September 16th

6:36 a.m. | Men’s High Jump Final | JuVaughn Harrison (USA)

7:01 a.m. | Men’s Hammer Throw Final | Jake Norris (GBR)

7:35 a.m. | Men’s 400 Meter Semis | Vernon Norwood (USA)

Day Six – Wednesday, September 17th

5:30 a.m. | Women’s 200 Meter Heats | Thelma Davies (LBR)

Day Seven – Thursday, September 18th

5:58 a.m. | Women’s 800 Meter Heats | Natoya Goule-Toppin (JAM)

7:24 a.m. | Women’s 200 Meter Semis | Thelma Davies (LBR)

8:10 a.m. | Men’s 400 Meter Final | Vernon Norwood (USA)

Day Eight – Friday, September 19th

6:43 a.m. | Women’s 800 Meter Semis | Natoya Goule-Toppin (JAM)

8:22 a.m. | Women’s 200 Meter Final | Thelma Davies (LBR)

7:00 p.m. or 8:35 p.m. | Men’s Discus Throw Qualifiers | Claudio Romero (CHL)

Day Nine – Saturday, September 20th

5:35 a.m. | Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay Heats | Vernon Norwood (USA)

6:45 a.m. | Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay Heats | Sha’Carri Richardson (USA)

Day 10 – Sunday, September 21st

5:35 a.m. | Women’s 800 Meter Final | Natoya Goule-Toppin (JAM)

6:10 a.m. | Men’s Discus Throw Final | Claudio Romero (CHL)

6:20 a.m. | Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay Final | Vernon Norwood (USA)

7:06 a.m. | Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay Final | Sha’Carri Richardson (USA)

