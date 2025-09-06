Men's Golf Jumps To Fifth After Round Two At The Visit Knoxville Collegiate

LOUDON, Tenn. – The No. 7 LSU Men’s Golf team jumped two spots with a seven-under 273 performance on day two at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate, putting them in fifth heading into Sunday. The tournament is held at the par-70, 7,280-yard Tennessee National Golf Club.

Day two saw Noah McWilliams take a huge leap from T53 to T4 with a six-under 64 in round two. The junior is sitting four-below with one round remaining and recorded six birdies on Saturday.

Two other Tigers have gone low through two rounds. Senior Matty Dodd-Berry and sophomore Arni Sveinsson sit in T9 and T19 respectively. Dodd-Berry went even on day two and sits three-below currently, while Sveinsson went one over on day two and sits one-below overall so far in Tennessee.

Freshman Dan Hayes had a good day with a two-under 68 to move up 31 spots to T31, rounding out the top four spots for LSU in the rankings. Hayes sits one-over on the weekend and is the fourth highest in player rankings for the Tigers currently.

THE TIGERS

T4. Noah McWilliams, -4 (72, 64)

T9. Matty Dodd-Berry, -3 (67, 70)

T20. Arni Sveinsson, -1 (68, 71)

T31. Dan Hayes, +1 (73, 68)

T47. Jay Mendell, +3 (72, 71)

T42. Ind. Hudson Lawson, +2 (70, 72)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Tennessee, -20 (265, 275)

2. Georgia Tech, -14 (270, 276)

T3. Charlotte, -9 (268, 283)

T3. Ole Miss, -9 (278, 273)

5. LSU, -8 (279, 273)

T6. Iowa, +2 (286, 276)

T6. Kentucky, +2 (274, 288)

8. Chattanooga, +5 (281, 284)

9. ETSU, +7 (280, 287)

10. Virginia Tech, +8 (278, 290)

11. Loyola Marymount, +11 (284, 287)

12. Charleston, +14 (285, 289)

T13. Toledo, +17 (286, 291)

T13. Augusta, +17 (289, 288)

15. NC State, +21 (285, 296)

16. North Florida, +31 (293, 298)

ROUND THREE TEE TIMES

Ind. Hudson Lawson | 7:14 a.m. CT

Jay Mendell | 10:26 a.m. CT

Dan Hayes | 10:37 a.m. CT

Árni Sveinsson | 10:48 a.m. CT

Matty Dodd-Berry | 10:59 a.m. CT

Noah McWilliams | 11:10 a.m. CT

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU men’s golf by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.