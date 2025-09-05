Tigers Rally to Take Down San Diego State in Five Sets

HOUSTON – The LSU volleyball team (3-2) showed grit and resilience on Saturday, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to defeat San Diego State (1-3) in five sets, 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12), on day two of the Flo Hyman Classic at the Fertitta Center.

LSU played physical at the net, recording a season-high 15.0 blocks to help hold San Diego State to a .127 hitting percentage. The Tigers offensively had 58 kills on 56 assists and aced the Aztecs six times.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson turned in her fourth double-double of the season with 21 kills and matched a career-best 17 digs. Robinson also had three blocks and two aces. Outside hitter Nia Washington followed with 13 kills, seven digs, four blocks and an ace, and right side Tireh Smith had her best outing of the season with nine kills on a .412 hitting percentage and contributed three blocks.

Middle blocker Angelina Lee set a career-highs with nine total blocks, including four solos, and added five kills. Middle blocker Jessica Jones was more offensive on the day with eight kills on a .389 hitting percentage, but also had three rejections.

Freshman setter Takyla Brown penned her first collegiate double-double with 24 assists and 12 digs and had one ace. For the second time this season, LSU had two setters with 20 or more helpers as Lauren Brooker finished the match with 23 assists and had a solo block in the win.

The Tigers jumped ahead with a strong opening set, but the Aztecs responded to claim the subsequent two frames. Facing elimination, LSU fought off San Diego State late in the fourth set, 25-23, and carried its momentum into the decisive fifth, where the Tigers pulled away, 15-12.

The win marks LSU’s second in Houston, and first this season in a five-set match.

Set 1

San Diego State scored the first four points of the match, but LSU responded with its own 4-0 run and eventually took a 7-5 lead on an overall 7-1 scoring margin. The Tigers held a 15-13 lead at the media timeout and forced the Aztecs to burn through both of their timeouts with a 23-19 lead. LSU ultimately won the set 25-19, closing the stanza with four unanswered points.

Set 2

LSU called an early timeout trailing 7-1 behind a 6-0 run for SDSU. The Tigers trimmed the lead to 12-11 after piecing together a 7-2 burst that featured a pair of 3-0 runs, but the Aztecs pushed their lead to 16-12, pressuring the Tigers to call their final timeout. LSU battled back and tied the set at 17, but San Diego State did not relinquish its lead and won the set 25-22.

Set 3

The Tigers used a 6-1 run to build an 8-4 lead, but the Aztecs rallied back and tied the set at 10-10. LSU used both of its timeouts trailing 20-17, and San Diego State held on to win the set, 25-21.

Set 4

LSU led 7-5 early and went into the media timeout with a 15-14 advantage. San Diego State called a timeout trailing 18-16 and used its final with the Tigers ahead 21-17. LSU had to call its first timeout as SDSU cut the deficit to 23-22, but kills from Robinson and Washington gave LSU a 25-23 win to force a fifth set.

Set 5

San Diego State scored the first two points, but LSU rattled off four unanswered for a 4-2 lead. After three ties that brought the score to 7-7, Smith landed a kill to put LSU ahead 8-7 when the teams switched sides. LSU extended its lead to 10-7 when SDSU signaled for time, and a solo block by Lee put the Tigers ahead 13-9, forcing a final timeout for the Aztecs. Robinson ultimately closed the set with the final kill, giving LSU a 15-12 win.

Up Next

LSU concludes the Flo Hyman Classic with a 4 p.m. CT match against Houston on Saturday, Sept. 6.

