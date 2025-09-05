Men's Golf In Seventh After Round One At The Visit Knoxville Collegiate

LOUDON, Tenn. – The No. 7 LSU Men’s Golf team got their fall season underway with a one-under 279 performance, sitting them in seventh on Friday at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate. The tournament is held at the par-70, 7,280-yard Tennessee National Golf Club.

The Tigers were led by Matty Dodd-Berry, who posted a three-under 67 to open his season in round one. The senior will head into day two of competition tied for eighth. He went low four times with four birdies through 18.

Sophomore Arni Sveinsson went two-below with 68, finishing the first day of the season tied for 17th. The Icelander went below par five times on the day, leading the Tigers with five birdies so far.

Rounding out the lineup was junior Noah McWilliams (+2, 72), junior Jay Mendell (+2, 72) and freshman Dan Hayes (+3, 73).

Individual Hudson Lawson began his collegiate career with an even-par 70 and is T30. Lawson is competing as an individual, so his score will not count towards the Tigers’ final tally.

THE TIGERS

T8. Matty Dodd-Berry, 67 (-3)

T17. Arni Sveinsson, 68 (-2)

T53. Noah McWilliams, 72 (+2)

T53. Jay Mendell, 72 (+2)

T62. Dan Hayes, 73 (+3)

T30. Ind. Hudson Lawson, 70 (E)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Tennessee, 265 (-15)

2. Charlotte, 268 (-12)

3. Georgia Tech, 270 (-10)

4. Kentucky, 274 (-6)

T5. Virginia Tech, 278 (-2)

T6. Ole Miss, 278 (-2)

7. LSU, 279 (-1)

8. ETSU, 280 (E)

9. Chattanooga, 281 (+1)

10. Loyola Marymount, 284 (+4)

T11. NC State, 285 (+5)

T11. Charleston, 285 (+5)

T13. Iowa, 286 (+6)

T13. Toledo, 286 (+6)

15. Augusta, 289 (+9)

16. North Florida, 293 (+13)

ROUND TWO TEE TIMES

Jay Mendell | 7:49 a.m. CT

Matty Dodd-Berry | 8:00 a.m. CT

Dan Hayes | 8:11 a.m. CT

Noah McWilliams | 8:22 a.m. CT

Árni Sveinsson | 8:33 a.m. CT

Ind. Hudson Lawson | 11:56 a.m. CT

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU men’s golf by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.