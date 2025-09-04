LSU Soccer Falls to Utah Valley On The Road, 3-2

OREM, Utah – The LSU Soccer team (4-3-0) fell to Utah Valley (2-2-1) by a final score of 3-2 on Thursday night at UCCU Stadium.

While the Tigers made a strong effort to come back from a deficit, the Wolverines were able to defend their home pitch with a pair of second-half goals that propelled them to a win.

The first 30 minutes of action in Orem found neither side able to capitalize on their chances. Forward Ava Galligan tallied one attempt in the first half, but the Tigers were slow to start. LSU goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian made a pair of saves, including corralling a one-on-one shot attempt from an attacking Wolverine.

The Wolverines struck first in the 31st minute as Utah Valley defender Mia Owens found the feet of forward Faith Webber, who broke open the scoring with a left-footed strike from just outside the box into the goal past the sliding Kevorkian, but it didn’t take long for the Tigers to equalize.

In the 35th minute, Tiger forward Ava Galligan dribbled past the Utah Valley defense to the right side of the box and fired a missile off the cross bar from about 15 yards out. The ball took a hard bounce off the ground onto the head of a Wolverine defender, who misplaced it and sent it directly into the back of the net for an own goal, tying the game at 1-1.

The first half ended all squared up. LSU had to come out hot in the second half as Utah Valley tallied more shots and held possession longer at the end of the first.

The Wolverines retook the lead in the 58th minute when defender Greta Davis crossed the ball from the left side of the field to the center of the box towards defender Taylor Nelson. The ball deflected off a Tiger defender and into the bottom left corner of the goal, extending the lead for the home team to 2-1.

Utah Valley added an insurance goal in the 65th minute. Webber found herself deep in Tiger territory once again and buried a shot from 15 yards out to the bottom left corner of the goal for her second goal of the match.

The Tigers closed the gap in the 80th minute thanks to junior midfielder Gabbi Ceballos. Forward Ryann Denecour found Ceballos in the center of the box with a beautiful forward pass, and Ceballos quickly deposited it through the legs of the charging Wolverine goalkeeper into the back of the net, cutting the deficit to one. It was Ceballos’ first goal of the season and third as a Tiger.

The Tigers saw an opportunity to equalize in the 87th minute as Ceballos was awarded a free kick from just outside the box. Makenna Dominguez took the attempt for LSU, just nearly missing the goal with her shot just over the top.

While LSU outshot Utah Valley in the second half 10 to six, the Tigers were unable to find the equalizing goal to come back and defeat the Wolverines, suffering their third loss of the season.

The team will travel down the road to Salt Lake City, where they will face Utah at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 7 on ESPN+.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.