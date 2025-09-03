Soccer Kicks Off Utah Road Slate Against Utah Valley On Thursday Evening

OREM, Utah – The LSU Soccer team (4-2-0) is set to face off against Utah Valley (1-2-1) for the first time on Thursday, September 4 at 8:30 p.m. CT inside UCCU Stadium.

The match between the Tigers and the Wolverines kicks off the first of two matches in Utah for LSU this week.

Live stats and streaming of the match can be found here.

The Matchup

Thursday night’s matchup between LSU and Utah Valley will be the first between the two programs. The Wolverines are 1-2-1 on the year, with their lone win coming over in-state rival Utah on August 18. They have scored five goals on the year through four matches thus far.

Utah Valley is looking to bounce back after a 2-0 setback to Auburn on Monday afternoon, its first loss in the new UCCU Stadium.

The team is led by Ruby Hladek, who leads the Wolverines in goals (3), assists (2), and points (8), while also topping the team with six shots on frame. Webber has added a goal and an assist and paces UVU with 17 total shots, while Nixan Jackson has also scored this season. Wolf has played every minute in goal, totaling 24 saves with a 1.50 goals-against average and one shutout. Utah Valley is ranked No. 6 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Pacific Region Top-10 poll.

Last Time On The Pitch



The Tigers will head to Orem following a 3-2 comeback win over UC Davis on Sunday night in Baton Rouge.

Senior Ida Hermannsdottir scored two goals to lead the way for the Tigers on the night, earning the third brace of her career and helping the Tigers to a comeback victory over the Aggies. Graduate transfer Morgan Witz also tallied a goal on the night to help secure the win.

LSU managed to fight off UC Davis to secure their third victory inside the LSU Soccer Stadium this year and Head Coach Sian Hudson’s 50th career win as the leader of the Tigers.

The home team finished with 27 shot attempts compared to the Aggies five. Nine of those shots were on target, forcing the UC Davis keeper to record six saves.

Season Stats

LSU added another win to their resume this year, taking down UC Davis in their last match to remain undefeated at home (3-0). The squad also owns wins over South Alabama, FGCU and a top-25 victory over No. 21 Wisconsin. Their win over the Badgers was the program’s first ranked victory at home since 2021.

The Tigers have scored 13 goals on the year and currently sit in the top-10 in the SEC in shots (100), assists (10), saves (12) and goals entering tomorrow’s match.

Junior forward Ava Galligan is the Tigers leading scorer with four on the year thus far, which places her amongst the top-10 leading scorers in the SEC. Galligan scored the game winner in LSU’s match against No. 21 Wisconsin to secure the win over the nationally ranked Badgers.

Hermannsdottir, the second-highest active player in the conference with the most career goals (22), follows Galligan with three goals on the year while Witz owns two. Witz is a graduate transfer who joined the Tigers for her final season in 2025. Jazmin Ferguson, Kelsey Major, Senai Rogers and Ryann Denecour have all tallied one goal each as well.

Freshman Sariyah Bailey has been outstanding on the attack for LSU in her debut season, tallying two assists that led to two goals for the Tigers over UC Davis. She owns three on the year.

Senior goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian has started in every match in between the posts for LSU, tallying a 1.05 goals-against average (GAA), 12 saves and two shutouts through six matches. Her two shutouts are tied for the fourth-most in the conference currently.

There are multiple Tigers who have started in every match for LSU this year, including veteran centre back duo of Jazmin Ferguson and Sydney Cheesman. Jocelyn Ollivierre, Kelsey Major, Gabbi Ceballos, Makenna Dominguez, Galligan and Hermannsdottir are also six for six on the year.

2025 Schedule Overview

The Tigers’ 18-game regular season slate features eight home matches, including five pivotal SEC contests in Baton Rouge against Alabama, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Florida.

LSU opens SEC play on the road at Vanderbilt on Friday, Sept. 12, before hosting Alabama for its conference home opener on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. CT.

The “Strike Gold” theme for 2025 reflects the team’s championship aspirations as they pursue a fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. LSU has advanced to the postseason in four of Hudson’s first five years—the longest streak in program history.

“Our non-conference schedule is built to prepare us for the challenges of SEC play,” Hudson said. “Facing a national finalist like Wake Forest early will be a valuable test for our squad.”

Non-conference road tests include Wake Forest, Florida Gulf Coast, UCF, Utah Valley, and Utah. The regular season concludes in Baton Rouge with a marquee matchup against Florida on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. CT.

Postseason play begins with the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., on Nov. 2, followed by the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 14. The University of Kansas will host the 2025 Women’s College Cup at CPKC Stadium on Dec. 5 and 8.

Television Coverage

The Tigers television slate consists of three conference matches against Auburn, Missouri and Ole Miss, starting with a road conference matchup against Auburn at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, September 25th on SEC Network.

The squad will be featured on TV twice in October with matchups against Missouri and Ole Miss. The battle of the Tigers is set for 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, October 2nd in Baton Rouge while LSU will travel to face the Rebels on Thursday, October 16th at 6 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.