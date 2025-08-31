LSU Soccer Rallies Past UC Davis on Sunday Night, 3-2

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer team (4-2-0) took down UC Davis (1-2-2) by a final score of 3-2 on Sunday night to protect their home pitch and remain undefeated in Baton Rouge in 2025.

Senior Ida Hermannsdottir scored two goals to lead the way for the Tigers on the night, earning the third brace of her career and helping the Tigers to a comeback victory over the Aggies. Graduate transfer Morgan Witz also tallied a goal on the night to help secure the win.

“The two goals we conceded tonight were two that we never should have. They were basic errors on our end, but all credit to UC Davis for capitalizing,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “I thought we were the dominant team for the majority of the game. We created so many opportunities and I’m just proud of our players for continuing to push and fight through adversity the whole match. It wasn’t our cleanest or best performance, but sometimes I think soccer at this level is just about finding a way to win, and we did that tonight.”

UC Davis struck first in the sixth minute when Tiger goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian attempted to clear the ball out of the box, which deflected off UC Davis midfielder Genavieve Fontes and left an open net for Fontes to knock it in and take an early 1-0 lead.

The Tigers were able to equalize in the 21st minute when defender Kelsey Major crossed the ball into the box toward forward Ava Galligan, who was tripped by an Aggie defender and earned a penalty kick for LSU. Hermansdottir stepped up to the penalty spot and confidently struck the ball to the bottom left corner, sliding past the Aggie keeper and evening the match 1-1.

Hermannsdottir’s penalty kick was her second goal of the year and 21st of her career. She is also now five out of six on PK’s in her career.

The Aggies struck again in the 35th minute when a Tiger defender dispossessed the ball just outside the box leaving UC Davis’ Lisette Gregoris with a great look at the goal. The Aggie forward promptly lofted it over the head of Kevorkian, taking the 2-1 lead into the second half.

Despite being down a goal at the end of the first 45 minutes, the Tigers controlled possession for the majority of the first half and tallied ten shots.

LSU came out aggressive in the second half, attempting four shots in the first ten minutes, but the Tigers were still looking to find an equalizer.

In the 67th minute, forward Sariyah Bailey blew past the Aggie backline and crossed the ball inside the box, where it deflected off Hermanndottir and found Witz, who wasted no time and touched the ball into the back of the net to tie the game 2-2. It was Witz’s second goal of the season and at LSU.

The Tigers found the back of the net again just 90 seconds later. LSU midfielder Gabbi Ceballos found the feet of Bailey, who once again found herself in a position to cross the ball to an incoming Hermansdottir, who headed it into the goal. Her goal gave LSU the 3-2 lead on the night.

LSU managed to fight off UC Davis the remainder of the match to secure their third victory inside the LSU Soccer Stadium this year and Head Coach Sian Hudson’s 50th career win as the leader of the Tigers.

The home team finished with 27 shot attempts compared to the Aggies five. Nine of those shots were on target, forcing the UC Davis keeper to record six saves.

