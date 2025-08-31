LSU Battles No. 20 Baylor in Four-Set Weekend Finale

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU volleyball closed its opening weekend with a hard-fought 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25) loss to No. 20 Baylor on Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers finish the weekend with a 1-2 overall record, while the Lady Bears improve to 2-1.

The Tigers went toe-to-toe with another nationally ranked opponent, finishing with more kills (57-51), assists (56-48), and digs (47-44) than the Lady Bears. However, Baylor capitalized with a stronger hitting percentage (.287-.229), an 8-6 advantage in service aces, and a 10-5 edge in blocks.

LSU outside hitter Jurnee Robinson turned in her third double-double of the weekend and led all players with 22 kills on a .326 hitting percentage, adding 12 digs, one ace, and one block. Outside hitter Nia Washington followed with her second double-double, posting 17 kills and 12 digs to continue her strong start to the season.

In the middle, Jessica Jones contributed six kills and provided a spark at the net with three blocks, including a match-high two solo rejections, along with two aces. Setter Lauren Brooker directed the LSU offense with 34 assists, seven digs, three kills, and one block.

LSU responded after dropping the opening set by grinding out a 25-23 win in the second. Baylor answered in the third, and despite a spirited late push from the Tigers in the fourth, Baylor held on to close the match.

Set 1

LSU burned its first timeout when trying to stop a Baylor 5-1 run that gave the visiting team a 12-8 lead. The Tigers pulled within two points on six different occasions but could never establish a rhythm as Baylor ended the set with three unanswered points for a 25-20 victory.

Set 2

The Lady Bears opened the set with a pair of aces and a kill for a 3-0 margin. LSU scored seven of the following 11 points, capped by a 3-0 run which featured a kill from Robinson to put the Tigers on top 7-6. Baylor regained the lead and pushed its lead to 14-8. The Tigers sprinkled in a couple of 3-0 runs and got within one point at 18-17, but the home club was forced to use their final timeout down 21-17. Jones’ solo block late in the frame sparked a 3-0 run for LSU, tying the set at 22, and forcing Baylor to call its final timeout. LSU’s run continued on the other side of the break with another solo block, and the Tigers evened the match with a 25-23 win.

Set 3

The Tigers had to take an early timeout trailing 8-2 and used their final one facing a 16-9 deficit. Baylor stretched its lead to as many as eight points at 20-12 and held off LSU for a 25-20 lead and 2-1 match lead.

Set 4

The Lady Bears went into the media timeout with a 15-11 lead behind a 3-0 run. The Tigers cut into the lead at 18-16, but took a timeout trailing 19-16. LSU outscored Baylor down the stretch 7-6 and even trimmed the deficit 24-23 behind a 3-0 capped by Robinson’s final kill of the day. However, Baylor landed one more blow to end the set, 25-23.

Up Next

LSU will travel to Houston, Texas, to compete in the Flo Hyman Classic Sept. 4-6, hosted by the University of Houston at the Fertitta Center.

