Soccer Set To Host UC Davis Sunday Night

BATON ROUGE – The Tigers (3-2-0) are set to host UC Davis (1-1-2) on Sunday evening for back-to-back matches inside the LSU Soccer Stadium on August 30 at 7 p.m. CT.

Garrett Walvoord and Sara Pollock Dickson are on the call for the action between the Tigers and the Aggies on Sunday night in Baton Rouge.

Live stats and streaming of the match can be found here.

The Matchup

LSU is 0-1 against UC Davis, with their first meeting coming in 2024. The Aggies defeated the Tigers in their inaugural matchup in California.

UC Davis has only won one of four matches so far this season, defeating Pacific, drawing Fresno State and Lamar and falling to San Jose State. The Aggies have scored four goals on the year.

The 2025 season marks the start of a new era for UC Davis women’s soccer under head coach Kat Mertz, who brings 26 years of collegiate coaching experience.

Season Stats

LSU took down South Alabama and FGCU to begin this season, now adding a top-25 victory over No. 21 Wisconsin to their resume this year. It was the program’s first ranked victory at home since 2021.

The Tigers own 10 goals on the year and currently sit in the top-10 in the SEC in shots (73) and goals entering tomorrow’s match. Junior forward Ava Galligan is the Tigers leading scorer with four on the year thus far, which ties for the sixth-most goals in the SEC currently. She also ranks amongst the top in the conference in shots (15).

Galligan scored the game winner in LSU’s last match to secure the win over the nationally ranked Badgers.

Jazmin Ferguson, Morgan Witz, Kelsey Major, Ida Hermannsdottir, Senai Rogers and Ryann Denecour have all tallied one goal each as well. Hermannsdottir, a senior from Reykjavik, Iceland, is the second-highest active player in the conference with the most career goals (20).

2025 Schedule Overview

The Tigers’ 18-game regular season slate features eight home matches, including five pivotal SEC contests in Baton Rouge against Alabama, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Florida.

LSU opens SEC play on the road at Vanderbilt on Friday, Sept. 12, before hosting Alabama for its conference home opener on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. CT.

The “Strike Gold” theme for 2025 reflects the team’s championship aspirations as they pursue a fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. LSU has advanced to the postseason in four of Hudson’s first five years—the longest streak in program history.

“Our non-conference schedule is built to prepare us for the challenges of SEC play,” Hudson said. “Facing a national finalist like Wake Forest early will be a valuable test for our squad.”

Non-conference road tests include Wake Forest, Florida Gulf Coast, UCF, Utah Valley, and Utah. The regular season concludes in Baton Rouge with a marquee matchup against Florida on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. CT.

Postseason play begins with the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., on Nov. 2, followed by the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 14. The University of Kansas will host the 2025 Women’s College Cup at CPKC Stadium on Dec. 5 and 8.

Television Coverage

The Tigers television slate consists of three conference matches against Auburn, Missouri and Ole Miss, starting with a road conference matchup against Auburn at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, September 25th on SEC Network.

The squad will be featured on TV twice in October with matchups against Missouri and Ole Miss. The battle of the Tigers is set for 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, October 2nd in Baton Rouge while LSU will travel to face the Rebels on Thursday, October 16th at 6 p.m. CT.

2025 Roster Breakdown

This season’s roster features 28 student-athletes representing diverse backgrounds from across the globe. Eighteen players return from last year’s squad, joined by 10 newcomers—including six international additions.

Newcomers Sol Toboada Martínez, Mireia Sánchez, Gadea Blanco González, and Daniela Hellín hail from Spain, Maud Ferrière joins from France, and Sariyah Bailey arrives from Canada. Freshmen Lila Jaillet and Ryann Denecour round out the first-year class.

The sophomore group includes Katelyn Holt, Annaleigh Bruser, Amy Smith, Ava Amsden, Sarah Stadler, Senai Rogers, and Natalie Dvorakova.

Gabbi Ceballos, Ava Galligan, Brielyn Knowles, and Audur Scheving enter their junior campaigns, while the senior class features Jazmin Ferguson, Sydney Cheesman, Kelsey Major, Danielle Shannon, Jocelyn Ollivierre, Sophine Kevorkian, Ida Hermannsdóttir, Makenna Dominguez, and Morgan Witz.

Dominguez and Witz joined the Tigers in the spring as graduate transfers from North Carolina and California Baptist, respectively.

