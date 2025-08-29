LSU Women's Golf Gets No. 8 Ranking Again, This Time From Golf Channel; Rocio Tejedo Second Team A-A
BATON ROUGE – For the LSU women’s golf team, eight in the preseason is great.
Eight was the number again on Friday as The Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine posted his preseason rankings for the 2025-26 wraparound season.
The Tigers will begin their fall portion of the season on Sept. 8-9 at The Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.
LSU was also ranked eighth in the preseason Golfweek rankings.
Here’s what Romine put in his scouting report of the Tigers:
“The Tigers didn’t really go anywhere after losing their Big 3 from two years ago – Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo. They shared the team title at the Darius Rucker among seven top-3s and ended the season T-10 at nationals. Again, LSU won’t have a surefire superstar. But as head coach Garrett Runion adds, “We’re on the younger side, but we’re one of the deepest teams I’ve ever had.” Tejedo’s sister, Rocio, now a sophomore, is most primed to be LSU’s No. 1, as she was the SEC runner-up as a freshman among five top-5s. The only issue is she’s been quiet this summer. (Francesca) Fiorellini is a former top-20 amateur who Runion is hoping can rediscover her game after transferring from UCLA. (Elsa) Svensson has clawed her way back into the top 250 of WAGR after effectively missing two years with a back injury and losing her world ranking. After that, LSU could go with two freshmen in (Ryleigh) Knaub, a member of the U.S. National Junior Development Team, and (Lucia) Iraola, who had a shoulder issue affect her recruiting but could be a nice surprise as she joins friend Tejedo. (Taylor) Riley and (Josefin) Widal were key contributors last season with a combined for six top-10s in 23 starts, and they aren’t going anywhere.”
Also just like Golfweek, LSU’s Rocio Tejedo was selected as a preseason second-team All-American selection by Romine.
Golf Channel’s Preseason Top 30
1. Stanford
2. Texas
3. Oregon
4. USC
5. Arizona State
6. Duke
7. Texas A&M
8. LSU
9. Arkansas
10. Florida
11. South Carolina
12. Wake Forest
13. Northwestern
14. Vanderbilt
15. Auburn
16. North Carolina
17. Tennessee
18. Ohio State
19. Mississippi State
20. Ole Miss
21. Oklahoma State
22. Florida State
23. SMU
24. Houston
25. California
26. Eastern Michigan
27. UCF
28. Arizona
29. TCU
30. Baylor
Golf Channel’s Preseason All-Americans
FIRST TEAM
1. Kiara Romero, Jr., Oregon
2. Paula Martin Sampedro, Jr., Stanford
3. Andrea Revuelta, Soph., Stanford
4. Eila Galitsky, Soph., South Carolina
5. Rianne Malixi, Fr., Duke
6. Megha Ganne, Sr., Stanford
7. Jasmine Koo, Soph., USC
8. Maria Jose Marin, Jr., Arkansas
9. Meja Ortengren, Soph., Stanford
10. Farah O’Keefe, Jr., Texas
SECOND TEAM
11. Catherine Park, Sr., USC
12. Anna Davis, Jr., Auburn
13. Kary Hollenbaugh, Sr., Ohio State
14. Vanessa Borovilos, Soph., Texas A&M
15. Cindy Hsu, Sr., Texas
16. Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Soph., Oregon
17. Patience Rhodes, Jr., Arizona State
18. Lauren Kim, Jr., Texas
19. Rocio Tejedo, Soph., LSU
20. Arianna Lau, Fr., Northwestern
THIRD TEAM
21. Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Jr., Texas A&M
22. Mackenzie Lee, Sr., SMU
23. Beth Coulter, Sr., Arizona State
24. Vivian Lu, Jr., Texas
25. Megan Streicher, Sr., North Carolina
26. Kelly Xu, Sr., Stanford
27. Avery Weed, Jr., Mississippi State
28. Macy Pate, Jr., Wake Forest
29. Paula Francisco, Jr., Florida
30. Clarisa Temelo, Soph., Arkansas