LSU Women's Golf Gets No. 8 Ranking Again, This Time From Golf Channel; Rocio Tejedo Second Team A-A

BATON ROUGE – For the LSU women’s golf team, eight in the preseason is great.

Eight was the number again on Friday as The Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine posted his preseason rankings for the 2025-26 wraparound season.

The Tigers will begin their fall portion of the season on Sept. 8-9 at The Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.

LSU was also ranked eighth in the preseason Golfweek rankings.

Here’s what Romine put in his scouting report of the Tigers:

“The Tigers didn’t really go anywhere after losing their Big 3 from two years ago – Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo. They shared the team title at the Darius Rucker among seven top-3s and ended the season T-10 at nationals. Again, LSU won’t have a surefire superstar. But as head coach Garrett Runion adds, “We’re on the younger side, but we’re one of the deepest teams I’ve ever had.” Tejedo’s sister, Rocio, now a sophomore, is most primed to be LSU’s No. 1, as she was the SEC runner-up as a freshman among five top-5s. The only issue is she’s been quiet this summer. (Francesca) Fiorellini is a former top-20 amateur who Runion is hoping can rediscover her game after transferring from UCLA. (Elsa) Svensson has clawed her way back into the top 250 of WAGR after effectively missing two years with a back injury and losing her world ranking. After that, LSU could go with two freshmen in (Ryleigh) Knaub, a member of the U.S. National Junior Development Team, and (Lucia) Iraola, who had a shoulder issue affect her recruiting but could be a nice surprise as she joins friend Tejedo. (Taylor) Riley and (Josefin) Widal were key contributors last season with a combined for six top-10s in 23 starts, and they aren’t going anywhere.”

Also just like Golfweek, LSU’s Rocio Tejedo was selected as a preseason second-team All-American selection by Romine.

Golf Channel’s Preseason Top 30

1. Stanford

2. Texas

3. Oregon

4. USC

5. Arizona State

6. Duke

7. Texas A&M

8. LSU

9. Arkansas

10. Florida

11. South Carolina

12. Wake Forest

13. Northwestern

14. Vanderbilt

15. Auburn

16. North Carolina

17. Tennessee

18. Ohio State

19. Mississippi State

20. Ole Miss

21. Oklahoma State

22. Florida State

23. SMU

24. Houston

25. California

26. Eastern Michigan

27. UCF

28. Arizona

29. TCU

30. Baylor

Golf Channel’s Preseason All-Americans

FIRST TEAM

1. Kiara Romero, Jr., Oregon

2. Paula Martin Sampedro, Jr., Stanford

3. Andrea Revuelta, Soph., Stanford

4. Eila Galitsky, Soph., South Carolina

5. Rianne Malixi, Fr., Duke

6. Megha Ganne, Sr., Stanford

7. Jasmine Koo, Soph., USC

8. Maria Jose Marin, Jr., Arkansas

9. Meja Ortengren, Soph., Stanford

10. Farah O’Keefe, Jr., Texas

SECOND TEAM

11. Catherine Park, Sr., USC

12. Anna Davis, Jr., Auburn

13. Kary Hollenbaugh, Sr., Ohio State

14. Vanessa Borovilos, Soph., Texas A&M

15. Cindy Hsu, Sr., Texas

16. Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Soph., Oregon

17. Patience Rhodes, Jr., Arizona State

18. Lauren Kim, Jr., Texas

19. Rocio Tejedo, Soph., LSU

20. Arianna Lau, Fr., Northwestern

THIRD TEAM

21. Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Jr., Texas A&M

22. Mackenzie Lee, Sr., SMU

23. Beth Coulter, Sr., Arizona State

24. Vivian Lu, Jr., Texas

25. Megan Streicher, Sr., North Carolina

26. Kelly Xu, Sr., Stanford

27. Avery Weed, Jr., Mississippi State

28. Macy Pate, Jr., Wake Forest

29. Paula Francisco, Jr., Florida

30. Clarisa Temelo, Soph., Arkansas