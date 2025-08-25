LSU Gold
Football

Watch Live: Brian Kelly Press Conference

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Watch Live: Brian Kelly Press Conference

Brian Kelly Press Conference

Mondays | 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

Upcoming Schedule

Brian Kelly Press Conference

Baton Rouge, La. (Team Room at Football Ops)
11:40 am CT

The Brian Kelly Show

Baton Rouge, La. (TJ Ribs on Acadian)
7:00 pm CT
at

Clemson

Clemson, S.C. (Clemson Memorial Stadium)
6:30 pm CT

Brian Kelly Press Conference

Baton Rouge, La. (Team Room at Football Ops)
11:40 am CT

The Brian Kelly Show

Baton Rouge, La. (TJ Ribs on Acadian)
7:00 pm CT
Football Tickets

Single-game tickets for home and away games are currently available for purchase. Call (225) 578-0100 to have a sales representative contact you directly.

Watch: Austin Thomas Press Conference - Aug. 21, 2025

LSU Football General Manager Austin Thomas addresses the media following Thursday's practice session at the Football Operations Center.
'The Brian Kelly Show' Debuts at TJ Ribs on Aug. 21

The Brian Kelly Show presented by Our Lady of the Lake Health, LSU football’s weekly radio show, will have its 2025 debut with a preseason edition on Thursday, Aug. 21, at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway.
Seven Tigers Named to Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams

Seven Tigers Named to Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams