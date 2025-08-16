Soccer Set To Face No. 10 Wake Forest In First Road Test

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The LSU Soccer team (1-0-0) is set to face No. 10 Wake Forest (1-0-0) in their first road test of the year. The Tigers and the Demon Deacons will battle on Sunday, August 17 at 12 p.m. CT inside Spry Stadium.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity for us tomorrow to go out there and make a statement early in the season. Our mindset is just to perform our best and focus on the foundation that we’ve laid,” said Head Coach Sian Hudson. “I think we’re capable of getting a good result out of this game. We have all the pieces we need for a successful season, and we’re just excited for the opportunity. Tony (da Luz) is a phenomenal coach and we know it’s going to be a great early-season test.

LSU and Wake both opened their 2025 season in the win column as the Tigers defeated South Alabama 2-0 while the Demon Deacons took down SMU with the same scoreline on Thursday night. Senior Ida Hermannsdottir and junior Ava Galligan got on the scoresheet in LSU’s first match of the season.

The action in North Carolina will be streamed on ACC Network with Jenn Hildreth and Marion Crowder on the call. Live stats and streaming links are available here.

The Matchup

LSU is 0-2 all-time in their history against Wake Forest. The Tigers and the Demon Deacons last met in 2010, when the Deacons took the 3-1 victory at Spry Stadium. The two first clashed in 1998, where the Deacs won 5-0.

The Demon Deacons were national semifinalists in 2024, falling to North Carolina in the championship match last season. The Deacs wrapped up the 2024 year with a 16-4-1 record.

Wake Forest currently ranks 10th on the United Soccer Coaches Poll and 18th on TopDrawerSoccer. They return home to face the Tigers after beginning their 2025 campaign off with a 2-0 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Tigers last defeated a ranked opponent on the road in 2023, when LSU took down No. 22 Georgia away from home on September 21.

SEC Preseason Watchlist

Seven Tigers earned spots on the 2025 SEC Preseason Watchlist: Gabbi Ceballos, Sydney Cheesman, Makenna Dominguez, Jazmin Ferguson, Ava Galligan, Ida Hermannsdóttir, and Amy Smith.

It is the second straight year Cheesman, Ferguson, and Galligan have received the honor, while Hermannsdóttir makes the list for the third consecutive season.

2025 Schedule Overview

The Tigers’ 18-game regular season slate features eight home matches, including five pivotal SEC contests in Baton Rouge against Alabama, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Florida.

LSU opens SEC play on the road at Vanderbilt on Friday, Sept. 12, before hosting Alabama for its conference home opener on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. CT.

The “Strike Gold” theme for 2025 reflects the team’s championship aspirations as they pursue a fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. LSU has advanced to the postseason in four of Hudson’s first five years—the longest streak in program history.

“Our non-conference schedule is built to prepare us for the challenges of SEC play,” Hudson said. “Facing a national finalist like Wake Forest early will be a valuable test for our squad.”

Non-conference road tests include Wake Forest, Florida Gulf Coast, UCF, Utah Valley, and Utah. The regular season concludes in Baton Rouge with a marquee matchup against Florida on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. CT.

Postseason play begins with the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., on Nov. 2, followed by the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 14. The University of Kansas will host the 2025 Women’s College Cup at CPKC Stadium on Dec. 5 and 8.

Television Coverage

The Tigers television slate consists of three conference matches against Auburn, Missouri and Ole Miss, starting with a road conference matchup against Auburn at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, September 25th on SEC Network.

The squad will be featured on TV twice in October with matchups against Missouri and Ole Miss. The battle of the Tigers is set for 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, October 2nd in Baton Rouge while LSU will travel to face the Rebels on Thursday, October 16th at 6 p.m. CT.

2025 Roster Breakdown

This season’s roster features 28 student-athletes representing diverse backgrounds from across the globe. Eighteen players return from last year’s squad, joined by 10 newcomers—including six international additions.

Newcomers Sol Toboada Martínez, Mireia Sánchez, Gadea Blanco González, and Daniela Hellín hail from Spain, Maud Ferrière joins from France, and Sariyah Bailey arrives from Canada. Freshmen Lila Jaillet and Ryann Denecour round out the first-year class.

The sophomore group includes Katelyn Holt, Annaleigh Bruser, Amy Smith, Ava Amsden, Sarah Stadler, Senai Rogers, and Natalie Dvorakova.

Gabbi Ceballos, Ava Galligan, Brielyn Knowles, and Audur Scheving enter their junior campaigns, while the senior class features Jazmin Ferguson, Sydney Cheesman, Kelsey Major, Danielle Shannon, Jocelyn Ollivierre, Sophine Kevorkian, Ida Hermannsdóttir, Makenna Dominguez, and Morgan Witz.

Dominguez and Witz joined the Tigers in the spring as graduate transfers from North Carolina and California Baptist, respectively.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.