JuVaughn Harrison Earns Silver in High Jump at 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – JuVaughn Harrison took silver in high jump on Sunday to close out the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships.

The four-time USA champion on the age of 26, JuVaughn Harrison, made the podium once again to close out the week of competition. Harrison skipped the first height the heights of 2.17m (7-1.5) and 2.22m (7-3.25) before failing to clear 2.27 (7-5.25) on three attempts. He finished tied for silver with Shelby McEwan and will have a chance to go to Tokyo for the World Championships by world ranking if he does not reach the standard of 2.33m.

The first Tiger up to bat on Sunday was the jumper turned sprinter, Brandon Hicklin. Hicklin was the first one to miss out on the men’s 100-meter final this weekend, and heartbreakingly was the first one to miss out on the men’s 200-meter final as he clocked a PR of 20.34 seconds and just missed the final time-qualifying spot.

Like Hicklin, Sha’Carri Richardson took on the first round of 200 meter on Sunday but finished as the first runner out. Richardson clocked a time of 22.56 seconds to finish fourth overall in her heat, needing a time of 22.26 seconds or better to get a time-qualifying spot for the final. The former Tiger holds a wildcard to advance to the Tokyo World Championships in the 100 meter.

As it sits, Aleia Hobbs and Sha’Carri Richardson are the two American Tigers set to head to Tokyo this fall. Vernon Norwood has a shot of joining the USA as a 4×400-meter relay alternate, while Harrison can join via world standard.

