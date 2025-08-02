Armstrong, Marshall and Norwood Represented LSU in the USATF Championships Finals on Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. – LSU was represented by three alumni in their respective finals on Saturday, while one other Tiger punched their ticket to the next round today at USAs at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships.

The always reliable veteran, Vernon Norwood, had yet another shot at the podium in the 400-meter final on Saturday. In the first round on Friday, Norwood clocked a time of 44.78 seconds to win his heat and advance with an auto-spot. Saturday’s final saw Norwood just miss the podium by .02 of a second with 44.47 seconds in fourth place. The Tiger great will have a shot at making the team with the relay pool, as he has provided invaluable experience for years for USA.

Two Tigers alumni had their shots in the women’s 100-meter hurdle finals on Saturday. Alia Armstrong went 12.44 seconds, while Tonea Marshall went 12.46 seconds in the first round before taking on the final later in the afternoon. The duo finished fifth and sixth in the final, Marshall clocking a season-best time of 12.40 and Armstrong going 12.55.

Eric Edwards Jr. took on the men’s 110-meter hurdle first round on Saturday, where everyone that ran in the heats advanced. Edwards jogged over the 110 meters, clocking a time of 15.24 seconds and conserving every ounce of energy for tomorrow’s semifinals at 2:55 p.m. CT.

Tomorrow’s Schedule | Sunday, August 3 (all times Central)

2:05 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter First Round (Brandon Hicklin)

2:32 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter First Round (Sha’Carri Richardson)

2:50 p.m. – Men’s High Jump Final (JuVaughn Harrison)

2:55 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Semifinals (Eric Edwards Jr.)

4:13 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter Final (Sha’Carri Richardson)

4:22 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter Final (Brandon Hicklin)

4:54 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Final (Eric Edwards Jr.)

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.