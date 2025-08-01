Hribar Finishes In Top 11 At World Aquatic Championships in Singapore

SINGAPORE – LSU swimmer Jere Hribar finished 11th in the world at the 2025 World Aquatic Championships in Singapore on Friday after touching the wall with a time of 21.79 in the 50-meter freestyle.

Hribar, who is representing his native country of Croatia, reached the semifinal session of the 50-free. He got there by being a top five finisher in heat No. 13. Hribar placed fourth overall in the heat and qualified for the semifinal with a time of 21.86. He entered the next round as the 13th seed.

Hribar competed in the second of two semifinal swims, where he placed sixth and clocked his official time of 21.79. The top eight in the semifinals moved on to the final this Saturday.

He is the fastest Tiger in history to swim the 50-meter freestyle in a 50-meter pool. Former Tiger Brooks Curry’s personal best was 21.84.

In June, Hribar had a podium finish at the Under-23 European Swimming Championships in Slovakia. He finished in second place in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 48.33. He also competed in the 50-meter freestyle, where he placed fifth with a time of 22.08.

Hribar enters his junior season at LSU after coming off a sophomore campaign that included an All-American finish in the 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle.