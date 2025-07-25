LSU Gold
Volleyball

Robinson Garners Roster Spot on 2025 Women’s U23 National Team

The 12-member team will compete at the 2025 NORCECA Women’s U23 Pan American Cup July 27-Aug. 1 in León, Mexico.

2025 NORCECA Women's U23 Pan American Cup Roster +0
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has been selected to the 2025 NORCECA Women’s U23 Pan American Cup roster, taking place July 27-Aug. 1 in León, Mexico.  

The NORCECA Pan American Cup roster was selected from the 17-member Women’s U23 National Team following a training block at the National Team Training Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The U.S. team opens pool play at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 27, against the Dominican Republic. Costa Rica and Suriname are also in the Red, White and Blue pool play bracket, while Canada, Cuba, Mexico and Nicaragua make up the other pool play bracket.   

The full schedule for the NORCECA Pan American Cup is below:

July 27: USA vs. Dominican Republic, 3 p.m. CT
July 28: USA vs. Suriname, 3 p.m. CT
July 29: USA vs. Costa Rica, 5 p.m. CT
July 30: Quarterfinals
July 31: Semifinals and Classification Matches
Aug. 1: Medal Matches and Classification matches

