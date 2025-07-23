LSU Track & Field Earns Eight of Ten LSWA Special Awards for 2025

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU athletes captured both track and field honors on the men’s and women’s side as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced All-Louisiana track and field teams on Wednesday.

The top three best times in the state are also part of the honorees for the yearly squad.

For the men, sophomore sprinter Jaiden Reid of LSU was named track athlete of the year, high jumper Kuda Chadenga of LSU was the field athlete of the year, sprinter Jelani Watkins of LSU was the freshman of the year with hurdler Oscar Smith of Louisiana Tech earning newcomer honors for first-year Louisiana non-freshman athletes. Louisiana track and field’s Tommy Badon was chosen the coach of the year.

On the women’s side, Michaela Rose, LSU’s 800-meter specialist, was named the track athlete of the year, while jumper Machaeda Linton of LSU was named both the top field athlete and newcomer of the year, and, Tiger distance runner Edna Chepkemoi was named the freshman of the year. LSU Coach Dennis Shaver and Northwestern State’s Mike Heimerman tied for women’s coach of the year honors.

Reid was a two-time First Team All-American, earning the bronze medal in the 200-meter SEC indoor and outdoor races. The sophomore from the Cayman Islands clocked the No. 2 indoor 200-meter time in LSU history of 20.27, which was also the Caymanian national record and No. 4 in the NCAA. In the 100 meters his 10.02 was the No. 7 performance in LSU history and the No. 6 wind-legal time in the NCAA for 2025.

Chadenga, a senior from Zimbabwe, recorded a season-best clearance of 7-1.75 to lead the NCAA East First Round with no misses. That clearance ranks No. 6 for Africa and No. 1 for Zimbabwe in 2025. Chadenga finished eighth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Watkins, from LaPlace, Louisiana, was the NCAA bronze medalist in the 100 meters as well as the SEC 100. He clocked the No. 6 100 time in LSU history of 10.01, the No. 5 wind legal in the NCAA and the fastest time by a freshman in 2025. He also clocked the No. 8 60-meter time in LSU history of 6.63.

Smith, a senior from the Bahamas, was the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year. Smith broke LA Tech’s 19-year-old 60-meter hurdles record four times with the final of 7.70 coming at the CUSA Indoor Championship to win silver. He qualified for the NCAA East Regional with a time of 13.55 in the 110 hurdles. He qualified for the NCAA Championships after a 13.42, the fastest wind-legal time in program history, eventually finishing 10th in the championships.

Badon earned coach after getting the Ragin’ Cajuns to their first Sun Belt Conference indoor title since 1996 and their third-straight third-place finish at the SBC Outdoors. His team claimed 10 SBC individual championships, set five school records and had 12 athletes qualify for regionals.

On the women’s side, LSU’s Rose, a Bowerman Watch List member and a 3X First Team All-American, became the first in SEC history to win three indoor 800-meter titles in a row and did it outdoors as well. She clocked LSU’s 800-meter record and the No. 2 time in collegiate history of 1:58.12. She finished her career with 15 sub-two minute performances in the 800, 11 more than the next person in collegiate history.

Linton, who earned field and newcomer honors, after her junior season from Kingston, Jamaica, recorded three top 10-marks in LSU history with her jumps during the 2025 season. She posted the No. 4 indoor long jump at 21-9 and the No. 4 indoor triple jump all-time with 44-6.25. Outdoors, she had the No. 10 triple jump at 43-5.75. She also finished eighth with the LSU 4×100 relay team at the NCAA Outdoor Championships

LSU’s Chepkemoi from Kenya, earned state freshman honors after clocking three LSU records in 2025. She finished sixth at the NCAA Championships in the 10,000 meters with an LSU record of 32:10.75, the No. 10 time for a Kenyan in 2025. She also ran an LSU 3,000-meter record of 9:10.79 and an indoor LSU record of 15:39.43 in the 5,000 meters.

Coach Heimerman led the Lady Demons to second consecutive indoor/outdoor Southland Conference sweep in 2025, including a dominant win by 63 points in the outdoor season. In the outdoors season, the women took home nine goal medals and four golds in the indoor season. It was the Lady Demons third consecutive indoor team titles.

Coach Shaver’s women’s track team posted a total of 25 All-American honors with two Tigers on the Bowerman Watch List in 2025 and two SEC Champions.

All-LOUISIANA TRACK AND FIELD SPECIAL AWARDS NOMINEES

MEN’S

Track Athlete of the Year – Jaiden Reid, LSU – Sophomore, Cayman Islands

Field Athlete of the Year – Kuda Chadenga, LSU – Senior, Harare, Zimbabwe

Freshman of the Year – Jelani Watkins, LSU – Freshman, LaPlace, Louisiana

Newcomer of the Year – Oscar Smith, LA Tech – Senior, Nassau, Bahamas

Coach of the Year – Tommy Badon, Louisiana

WOMEN’S

Track Athlete of the Year – Michaela Rose, LSU – Senior, Suffolk, Virginia

Field Athlete, Newcomer of the Year – Machaeda Linton, LSU – Junior, Kingston, Jamaica

Freshman of the Year – Edna Chepkemoi, LSU – Freshman, Nakaru, Kenya

Co-Coach of the Year – Dennis Shaver, LSU

Co-Coach of the Year – Mike Heimerman, Northwestern State

BEST TIMES FOR ALL-LOUISIANA TRACK AND FIELD

100 Meters (Men)

Jelani Watkins, LSU/Fr./10.01/LSU Battle on the Bayou

Jaiden Reid, LSU/So./10.03/NCAA Championships

Myles Thomas, LSU/Jr./10.13/Tom Jones Invitational

100 Meters (Women)

Tima Godbless, LSU/So./10.91/NCAA Division I East Regional

Amairi Ashford, Louisiana/So./11.31/Sun Belt Track Championships

Aniyah Bigam, LSU/So./11.35/LSU Invitational

200 Meters (Men)

Jaiden Reid, LSU/So./19.97/NCAA Division I East Regional

Jelani Watkins, LSU/Fr./20.24/NCAA Division I East Regional

Mark Daley, Louisiana/Jr./20.76/Sun Belt Track Championships

200 Meters (Women)

Tima Godbless, LSU/So./22.55/Tom Jones Invitational

Aniyah Bigam, LSU/So./22.95/SEC Track Championships

Ella Onojuvwevwo, LSU/Jr./22.97/Battle on the Beach

400 Meters (Men)

Lawson Jacobs, Louisiana/Fr./45.57/Sun Belt Track Championships

Amal Glasgow, LSU/Fr./45.85/SEC Track Championships

Sabatian Bradley-Reed, LA Tech/Jr./45.88/CUSA Track Championship

400 Meters (Women)

Ella Onojuvwevwo, LSU/Jr./50.31/NCAA Championships

Maygan Shaw, Northwestern State/Sr./51.19/LSU Alumni Gold

Onyah Onyinye Favour, Southeastern/So./51.93/NCAA Division I East Regional

800 Meters (Men)

Joseph Patterson, Louisiana/Sr./1:47.79/NCAA Division I East Regional

Emedy Kiplimo, LSU/Fr./1:48.35/LSU Alumni Gold

Zander Dunbar, Tulane/Jr./1:48.70/LSU Invitational

800 Meters (Women)

Michaela Rose, LSU/Sr./1:58.12/LSU Invitational

Janae Dean, Tulane/Sr./2:03.73/Bryan Clay Invitational

Alexandra Johnson, Louisiana/Sr./2:06.44/LSU Alumni Gold

1500 Meters (Men)

Emedy Kiplimo, LSU/Fr./3:39.88/LSU Invitational

Illia Kunin, Tulane/Jr./3:40.25/LSU Invitational

Rhen Langley, LSU/So./3:40.55/LSU Invitational

1500 Meters (Women)

Michaela Rose, LSU/Sr./4:10.38/Bryan Clay Invitational

Yuva Sawada, LSU/Fr./4:20.34/LSU Invitational

Dorcas, Naibei, Tulane/4:20.81/LSU Invitational

5000 Meters (Men)

Bernard Cheruiyot, Tulane/Fr./13:36.23/Bryan Clay Invitational

Silas Kiptanui, Tulane/So./13:49.44/Raleigh Relays

Illia Kunin, Tulane/Jr./13:50.60/Bryan Clay Invitational

5000 Meters (Women)

Blezzin Kimutai, Tulane/Fr./15:54.12/Raleigh Relays

Edna Chepkemoi, LSU//Fr./16:18.55/Bryan Clay Invitational

Dorcas Naibei, Tulane/Fr./16:22.57/Drake Relays

10000 Meters (Men)

Benard Cheruiyot, Tulane/Fr./28:31.83/Raleigh Relays

Jack Jennings, Tulane/Sr./28:35.10/Raleigh Relays

Ryan Adkins, Tulane/Sr./30:13.22/Raleigh Relays

10000 Meters (Women)

Edna Chepkemoi, LSU/Fr./32:10.75/NCAA Championships

Blezzin Kimutai, Tulane/Fr./34:06.66/Drake Relays

Gwyneth Hughes, LSU/Sr./34:57.06/Bryan Clay Invitational

100 Hurdles (Women)

Kimeone McLeod, LA Tech/Sr./13.35/Arkansas Spring invitational

Raven-Symone Jarrett, Northwestern St./Jr./13.49/TCU Horned Frog Invitational

Kay-Lagay Clarke, Louisiana/Jr./13.54/Sun Belt Track Championships

110 Hurdles (Men)

Jahiem Stern, LSU/Jr./13.29/NCAA Championships

Matthew Sophia, LSU/Jr./13.31/LSU Alumni Gold

Oscar Smith, LA Tech/Sr./13.42/NCAA Division I East Regional

400 Hurdles (Men)

Quincy Chery, Grambling/Jr./50.56/SWAC Track Championships

Jaden Powell, McNeese/Sr./50.71/Southland Track Championships

Matthew Malcolm, ULM/So./51.36/LSU Alumni Golf

400 Hurdles (Women)

Garriel White, LSU/Sr./57.35/Tom Jones Invitational

Esther Nwanze, Southeastern/Sr./57.35/NCAA Division I East Regional

Katerina Natsiopoulou, ULM/So./59.37/Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

3000 Steeplechase (Men)

Silas Kiptanui, Tulane/So./8:27.28/NCAA Division I East Regional

Mason Haley, Louisiana/Jr./9:20.23/Victor Lopez Classic

Chase Gunn, ULM/So./9:38.34/Leon Johnson NSU Invitational

3000 Steeplechase (Women)

Edna Chepkemoi, LSU/Fr./10:32.20/Bryan Clay Invitational

Lily Porth, Tulane/Sr./10:32.56/Drake Relays

Alex Sharp, Tulane/Jr./10:33.79/Drake Relays

4X100 Relay (Men)

LSU (Stern, Reid, Thomas, Watkins)/38.14/NCAA Championships

Louisiana (Gravois, Daley, Scott, Jacobs)/39.40/NCAA Division I East Regional

Northwestern State (Loyd, Johansson, Rowe, Wilson)/39.45/LSU Alumni Gold

4X100 Relay (Women)

LSU (Linton, Williams, Bigam, Godbless)/42.85/NCAA Division I East Regional

Louisiana (Thymes, Ashford, Simon, Tonge)/44.74/Louisiana Classic

Northwestern St. (Finney, Shaw, Lewis, Farrell)/44.88/Southland Track Championships

4X400 Relay (Men)

LSU (Walker, McKay, Prince, Glasgow)/3:03.73/SEC Track Championships

Louisiana (Hardy, Scott, Gamarra, Jacobs)/3:05.18/LSU Alumni Gold

Louisiana Tech (Rummelhagen, Bradley-Reed, Hronek, Rudolph)/3:05.77/CUSA Track Championships

4X400 Relay (Women)

LSU (Onojuvwevwo, Rose, Williams, White)/3:29.55/NCAA Division I East Regional

Northwestern State (Conteh, Shaw, Jones, Finney)/3:31.79/NCAA Division I East Regional

Louisiana Tech (Patterson, Usenbor, Wiley, Charles)/3:33.60/CUSA Track Championship

High Jump (Men)

Roman Smith, Southern/Sr./7-1.75/LSU Alumni Golf

Kuda Chadenga, LSU/Sr./7-1.75/NCAA Division I East Regional

Kam Franklin, LSU/Fr./7-1.5/LSU Battle on the Bayou

High Jump (Women)

Alaysha Veal, Louisiana/So./5-10.5/NCAA Division I East Regional

A’reil Williams, LA Tech/So./5-9.25/Florida Relays

Jolie Dormus-Bayer, LSU/Fr./5-8.5/LSU Alumni Gold

Pole Vault (Men)

Beau Domingue, LSU/Sr./17-4.5/SEC Track Championships

Teodor Borgius, Louisiana/17-3.75/Sun Belt Championships

Kameron Aime, LSU/Sr./16-10.75/LSU Battle of the Bayou

Pole Vault (Women)

Johanna Duplantis, LSU/Sr./14-4.75/NCAA Championships

Emery Prentice, LSU/Jr./13-1.5/LSU Alumni Gold

Presley Wolfe, Tulane/Fr./13-0.25/East Coast Relays

Long Jump (Men)

Jordan Turner, LSU/Jr./25-9.5/SEC Track Championships

Algirdas Strelciunas, ULM/Sr./25-4.75/Bobcat Invitational

Roy Morris, Northwestern St./Fr./24-11.25/Leon Johnson NSU Invitational

Long Jump (Women)

Shamaya Joiner, Grambling/So./21-10.75/Pelican Relays

Samari Finney, Northwestern St./Jr./20-9.25/Southland Track Championships

Machaeda Linton, LSU/Jr./20-9/Battle at the Bayou

Triple Jump (Men)

Stafon Roach, ULM/So./53-1.75/Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

Jeremy Nelson, Louisiana/Jr./52-6.5/Bobcat Invitational

Demarko Lawler Jr., LA Tech/Fr./50-1.75/CUSA Track Championships

Triple Jump (Women)

Machaeda Linton, LSU/Jr./43-5.75/NCAA Division I East Regional

Taylor Fingers, LSU/So./42-7/SEC Track Championships

Jaslyn Smith, Northwestern St./Sr./42-0.5/Southland Track Championships

Shot Put (Men)

Marcus Francis, McNeese/Sr./61-9.75/Southland Track Championships

Donroy Brown, Southeastern/Sr./51-4.25/Tucson Throws Elite Classic

Praiyer Jones, Louisiana/So./57-4.25/LSU Alumni Gold

Shot Put (Women)

Shakera Williams, Northwestern St./Jr./51-2.75/Southland Track Championships

Shanice Hutson, Northwestern St./Jr./49-5.5/Leon Johnson NSU Invitational

Ambria Langley, LSU/So./48-11.75/LSU Alumni Gold

Discus (Men)

Chad Hendricks, LSU/Fr./192-5/Battle at the Bayou

Jaden James, LSU/Jr./185-8/LSU Invitational

Jevan Parara, LSU/Sr./184-2/LSU Battle at the Bayou

Discus (Women)

Princesse Hyman, LSU/Fr./185-4/NCAA Championships

Kimola Hines, Louisiana/Sr./172-2/Pelican Relays

Leah Acosta, LSU/So./170-2/LSU Battle at the Bayou

Hammer (Men)

Donald Lamp, LA Tech/Jr./203-6/CUSA Track Championships

Benedikt Schweizer, ULM/Fr./195-0/Sun Belt Track Championships

Jevan Parara, LSU/Sr./191-6/LSU Alumni Gold

Hammer (Women)

Lily Murray, Louisiana/So./191-9/Louisiana Classic

Kimola Hines, Louisiana/Sr./180-1/Louisiana Classic

Ruth Nilsen, ULM/So./178-0/Leon Johnson NSU Invitational

Javelin (Men)

Paul Catalanatto, LSU/Jr./Fr./220-9/Battle on the Bayou

Gabriel Lim, Southeastern/So./212-9/Southland Track Championships

Zachary Drake, LA Tech/Fr./209-2/Clyde Hart Classic

Javelin (Women)

Trinity Spooner, LSU/So./175-1/LSU Invitational

Alexis Guillory, LSU/So./153-1/Battle at the Bayou

Maria Ferreiro Pena, LA Tech/Jr./152-4/Clyde Hart Classic

Hepthalon (Women)

Raven-Symone Jarrett, Northwestern St./Jr./5414/Southland Track Championships

Jada Johnson, Tulane/Sr./5264/American Track Championships

Sofie Groeninger, Tulane/So./5256/American Track Championships

Decathlon (Men)

Federico Bovo, Louisiana/So./6862/Sun Belt Track Championships

Nelvin Appiah, Louisiana/Sr./6595/Troy Doc Anderson Invitational

Bruce Boon, Northwestern St./Fr./6645/Southland Track Championships

