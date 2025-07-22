Four Tiger Golfers Start Play in European Women's Amateur

BATON ROUGE – Four members of the LSU women’s golf team tee off Wednesday in one of the major women’s amateur golf events each year, the European Ladies Amateur.

The 72-hole event is being held for the 38th time with 144 players from 33 different countries competing for the European crown, and a spot in the AIG Women’s Open.

Played at the Frankfurt Golf Club in Germany, the parkland course was established in 1913 and will play to a par of 73.

Representing LSU are rising sophomore Josefin Widal of Sweden, transfer from UCLA Francesca Fiorellini and freshmen Lucia Iraola of Spain and Iceland’s Perla Sol Sigurbrandsdottir.

Widal had a strong All-SEC freshman team season for the Tigers, averaging 73.94 for 35 rounds with a win in an event in New Orleans.

Fiorellini, who will be a sophomore at LSU, is ranked 74th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. She will be representing Italy in the championships.

Iraola was part of the gold medal winning Spanish girls amateur winning team earlier in July.

Sigurbrandsdottir, who represented her home country in the European Team event, hails from the Reykjavik Golf Club.