Angel Reese To Play In Second Straight WNBA All-Star Game Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – Angel Reese will make her second-straight WNBA All-Star Game appearance on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC in Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the second-year player has been a dominating force leading the league in double-doubles.

The game features two WNBA All-Star teams led by Indiana’s Caitlin Clark and Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier. Selections by the two team captains were made on July 8, and Collier chose Reese with the fifth overall reserve pick.

Reese is the only representative of the Chicago Sky attending the All-Star Game.

During her two-year career at LSU, Reese compiled 61 double-doubles, including a NCAA single-season record 34 double-double en route to leading LSU to the 2023 National Championship. Stepping into her pro career as the No. 7 pick by the Chicago Sky, Reese’s ability to secure double-doubles has remained constant. Through 21 games in her second professional season, Reese has 15 double-doubles. Going into All-Star weekend, she has recorded nine double-doubles in a row.

Reese is averaging 14.0 points and a WNBA leading 12.6 rebounds per game. She also collected the most rebounds in a single game this season with 19 boards against the Atlanta Dream. Reese earned WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors on July 1 as she averaged 20.5 points, 17.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in the preceding week that consisted of two games against Golden State and Los Angeles.

Reese (2024-25) becomes the fourth former LSU star to earn all-star recognition in back-to-back seasons, joining Marie Ferdinand-Harris (2002-03), Seimone Augustus (2006-07; 2013-15; 2017-18), and Sylvia Fowles (2009-11).