EUNICE – LSU and LSU Shreveport, two National Champion teams with historic seasons in 2025, highlight the Louisiana Sports Writers’ Association (LSWA) All-Louisiana Baseball team. The Tigers and Pilots were the recipients of all major awards while placing a combined 21 selections on the two teams and honorable mention list.

LSU took home four of the major awards with Jared Jones (Hitter of the Year), Kade Anderson (Pitcher of the Year), Anthony Eyanson (Newcomer of the Year) and Derek Curiel (Freshman of the Year) being joined by Brad Neffendorf of LSU Shreveport as the Coach of the Year.

The Tigers posted six first-team members and 12 student-athletes total, while the Pilots secured nine student-athletes on the LSWA squad. The LSWA All-Louisiana Baseball team is comprised of student-athletes from 13 universities and colleges across the Bayou State throughout all affiliations of collegiate athletics. The team was selected through a vote conducted by the state’s baseball athletic communicators and a statewide media panel.

It’s the third straight season LSU has been awarded four of the five Major Awards on the All-LSWA team. The Tigers captured the program’s eighth NCAA National Championship, and second in the last three years, going undefeated at the College World Series to complete a 53-15 campaign.

Jones marks the fourth straight season the Hitter of the Year has gone to an LSU Tiger. The junior first baseman led the SEC in runs batted in with 76 and was also top three in the conference in total bases (171), home runs (22), and hits (90). A first-team All-American and College World Series All-Tournament selection, Jones had a flair for the dramatic in 2025 – most notably a walk-off single against Arkansas to propel the Tigers into the CWS Finals.

Anderson enjoyed arguably the most dominating season on the mound in the NCAA during the 2025 season. The sophomore southpaw went 12-1 with a 3.18 earned run average, striking out anation’s best 180 batters. Baseball America’s National Pitcher of the Year saved his best for last, earning the College World Series Most Outstanding Player award after giving up one run and striking out 17 batters in 16 innings pitched to earn two of LSU’s wins in Omaha.

Eyanson was just as impressive on the mound for the Tigers in 2025 to become the fourth straight LSU student-athlete named LSWA Newcomer of the Year. The UC-San Diego transfer went 12-2 on the season with a 3.00 earned run average, finishing third in the nation with 152 strikeouts. A first-team All-American and Baton Rouge All-Regional team member, Eyanson shined late in the season, pitching 19 straight scoreless innings over five appearances from May 17-June 8.

Curiel made his mark early in Baton Rouge, earning several accolades in his rookie campaign. The outfielder hit at a .345 clip, driving in 55 runs and scoring 67 times on his way to receiving first-team Freshman All-American, second-team All-American, College World Series and Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament team, and second-team All-SEC recognitions. Curiel led the SEC in doubles with 20, and was top 10 in the conference in walks (53), hits (89), on-base percentage (.470), runs scored (67), and batting average (.345).

Neffendorf and LSU Shreveport completed one of the most historic seasons ever in college baseball, going 59-0 on their way to a NAIA National Championship, the school’s first in college baseball. The 59 wins are the most during an unbeaten season in college baseball history as well as the longest win streak ever. Neffendorf’s squad led or ranked among the top five nation in the NAIA in nearly every major statistical category including batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, runs, runs batted in, walks, earned run average, opponent’s batting average, strikeouts per nine innings, and fielding percentage.

This is just the latest award for the Pilots’ skipper, who has also taken home both the Skip Bertman National Coach of the Year and Allstate Sugar Bowl Outstanding Collegiate Coach for Louisiana, as well as national awards from the ABCA/ATEC, Perfect Game, and NAIA Ball. It’s the second time Neffendorf has won LSWA Coach of the Year, previously receiving the honor in 2022.

Anderson and Eyanson are joined by LSU Shreveport’s Isaac Rohde and Tulane’s Michael Lombardi on the first-team pitching staff. The infield is made up of Jones, LSU’s Stevan Milam, Tulane’s Connor Rasmussen, and LSU Shreveport’s Diego Aragon and Josh Gibson. The outfielders are Curiel, Southern’s Cardell Thibodeaux, and Louisiana’s Connor Higgs.

LSU’s Ethan Frey (designated hitter) and New Orleans’s Bryce Calloway (utility) round out the first-team selections.

The second-team pitching staff features the LSU Shreveport duo of Cobe Reeves and Draven Zeigler, as well as Southeastern’s Brennan Stuprich and LSU’s Casan Evans. The infield is comprised of Southeastern’s Connor O’Neal and Ryan Brome, LSU Eunice’s Alex Dupuy and Tyson LeBlanc, as well as LSU’s Daniel Dickinson. Jake Brown (LSU), Ryan Davenport (LSU Shreveport), Garrett Felix (Loyola-New Orleans), and Jackson Syring are the outfielders, with Louisiana Tech’s Sebastian Mexico (designed hitter) and LSU Eunice’s Aidan Mouton (utility) completing the squad.

There are 13 honorable mention selections this year on the All-Louisiana team.

2025 Louisiana Sportswriters’ Association All-Louisiana College Baseball Team

First Team

P Kade Anderson LSU Sophomore Mandeville, LA 12-1; 3.18 ERA; 180K; MCWS MOP; 1st Tm All-Am P Anthony Eyanson LSU Junior Lakewood, CA 12-2; 3.00 ERA; 152K; 1st Tm All-American P Isaac Rohde LSU Shreveport Senior Rice Lake, WI 16-0; 2.09 ERA; 146K; NAIA WS MVP; NAIA POY P Michael Lombardi Tulane Junior Pound Ridge, NY 4-1; 2.14 ERA; 11 Sv; 73K; 1st Team All-AAC C Diego Aragon LSU Shreveport Senior Ft. Collins, CO .346BA; 46 RBI; 7 HR; NAIA WS All-Tourney Team 1B Jared Jones LSU Junior Marietta, GA .323BA; 76 RBI; 22 HR; 1st Team All-American 2B Connor Rasmussen Tulane Junior Fort Mills, SC .333BA; 48 RBI; 81 R; 1st Team All-AAC 3B Josh Gibson LSU Shreveport Senior O’Fallon, IL .439BA; 71 RBI; 55 SB; NAIA 1st Team All-American SS Steven Milam LSU Sophomore Las Cruces, NM .295BA; 57 RBI; 11 HR; CWS All-Tournament Team OF Derek Curiel LSU Freshman West Covina, CA .345 BA; 55 RBI; 67 R; Freshman AA; 2nd Team AA OF Cardell Thibodeaux Southern Junior Lafayette, LA .439 BA; 68 RBI; 18 HR; SWAC POY; 3rd Team AA OF Connor Higgs Louisiana R-Senior Texas City, TX .355 BA; 46 RBI; 16 HR; 1st Team All-Sun Belt DH Ethan Frey LSU Junior Rosepine, LA .331BA; 50 RBI; 13 HR; NCAA Regional All-Tournament UTL Bryce Calloway New Orleans Senior New Orleans, LA .390BA; 63 RBI; 18 HR; 1st Tm All-American

Second Team

P Brennan Stuprich Southeastern Graduate Kenner, LA 9-5; 2.90 ERA; 109K; 3rd Tm All-American; SLC POY P Casan Evans LSU Freshman Houston, TX 5-1; 2.05 ERA; 7 Sv; 71K; 1st Tm Freshman All-Am P Draven Zeigler LSU Shreveport Junior Ash Grove, MO 13-0; 1.76 ERA; 107K; NAIA 1st Team All-American P Cobe Reeves LSU Shreveport Senior Ingleside, TX 12-0; 2.10 ERA; 112K; NAIA 2nd Team All-American C Connor O’Neal Southeastern Sophomore Harahan, LA .286BA; 53 RBI; 14 HR; 2nd Team All-Southland 1B Ryan Brome Southeastern Senior Katy, TX .355 BA; 36 RBI; 12 HR; All-Southland Academic Team 2B Daniel Dickinson LSU Junior Richland, WA .315 BA; 67 R; 12 HR; 2nd Team All-SEC 3B Alex Dupuy LSU Eunice Sophomore Natchitoches,LA .387 BA; 38 RBI; 20 XBH; NJCAA All-Region 23 SS Tyson LeBlanc LSU Eunice Sophomore Maurice, LA .385 BA; 65 RBI; 11 HR; NJCAA 3rd Team All-American OF Ryan Davenport LSU Shreveport Senior O’Fallon, IL .425 BA; 52 RBI; 82 H; 1st Team All-RRAC OF Jake Brown LSU Sophomore Sulphur, LA .320 BA; 48 RBI; 45 R; SEC Academic Honor Roll OF Garrett Felix Loyola (NO) Graduate Scott, LA .406BA; 51 RBI; 67 R; NAIA 3rd Team All-American OF Jackson Syring LSU Shreveport Senior Derby, KS .439 BA; 71 RBI; 85 R; 2nd Team All-RRAC DH Sebastian Mexico Louisiana Tech Junior Baldwinsville,MS .315BA; 57 RBI; 12 HR; 2nd Team All-CUSA UTL Aidan Mouton LSU Eunice R-Freshman Rayne, LA .391BA; 70 R; 11 HR; NJCAA All-Region 23

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Alec Beversdorf, LSU Eunice; Zac Cowan, LSU

Catcher: Luis Hernandez, LSU

First Base: Austin Gomm, LSU Shreveport; Jackson Legg, LSU Eunice

Second Base: Brandon Mooney, Loyola (New Orleans); Vantrel Reed, LSU Shreveport

Third Base: Rocco Gump, Northwestern State

Shortstop: TJ Salvaggio, Southeastern

Outfield: Connor Westenburg, McNeese; Chris Stanfield, LSU; Isaiah Walker, ULM; Jayce LaCava, Nunez CC

Designated Hitter: Taj Bates, Southern

Hitter of the Year: Jared Jones, LSU

Pitcher of the Year: Kade Anderson, LSU

Newcomer of the Year: Anthony Eyanson, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Derek Curiel, LSU

Coach of the Year: Brad Neffendorf, LSU Shreveport