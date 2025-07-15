LSU Gymnastics Legend Haleigh Bryant Named Assistant Coach

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics Head Coach Jay Clark announced Haleigh Bryant as the program’s newest assistant coach. One of the most accomplished gymnasts in LSU and NCAA history, Bryant will stay in Baton Rouge in a new role following a decorated collegiate career that cemented her legacy among the sport’s all-time greats.

Bryant steps into the position previously held by Ashleigh Gnat, who recently announced her departure from coaching after five impactful seasons with the Tigers. Bryant will join Clark and co-associate head coaches Garrett and Courtney Griffeth on the 2026 staff, as LSU looks to build upon its historic 2024 national championship.

“Haleigh is without a doubt the right person for this position,” said Clark. “We have all been witness to the absolute highest level of character and integrity that is Haleigh Bryant, and she represents everything LSU Gymnastics. She is not only one of the most decorated gymnasts in collegiate gymnastics history, but she knows our culture and our philosophy. Now, she returns with a fresh perspective and a passion to lead the next generation, and I could not be more excited about her future here with us.”

Bryant’s resume speaks for itself. A 33-time All-American – the most in program history – she is a two-time NCAA Champion, winning the 2024 NCAA All-Around title and leading LSU to their first NCAA team title that same year. She captured five SEC titles during her career and holds the school record for most perfect 10s with 18.

In 2024, Bryant was named the winner of the prestigious Honda Sport Award, recognizing her as the top collegiate gymnast in the nation. She also earned the AAI Award, given annually to the nation’s top senior gymnast, and became only the fourth athlete in NCAA history to win the NCAA team title, the individual all-around crown, and the AAI Award in a single season.

It’s not only her athletic accomplishments that sets her apart from anyone else in the country, but the person and leader she is. A native of Cornelius, North Carolina, Bryant is ready to begin a new journey in the place that she’s called home over the last five years.

“It is truly an honor to be named an assistant coach at LSU – a program that means so much to me,” Bryant said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to begin this next chapter of my life in a place that has shaped me in so many ways, alongside the best coaching staff. Competing for LSU was a dream, and now I get to continue that dream and help our athletes grow in and outside of the gym. Thank you to our staff and athletic department for believing in me, and I can’t wait to be in the PMAC again in front of the best fans in the nation. Geaux Tigers!”

During her five-year career, Bryant cemented herself amongst LSU royalty. She accumulated 105 individual titles – the third most in school history – including 35 on vault, 33 in the all-around, 16 on bars, 12 on floor, and nine on beam. Her 33 career all-around titles is the most by any Tiger gymnast.

Bryant’s consistency and excellence helped elevate LSU Gymnastics to national prominence, and her leadership left a lasting imprint on the program that she will now carry into her new position.

She completed her undergraduate degree in sport administration in 2024 and is set to finish her master’s degree from LSU in the summer of 2025.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.