Angel Reese Named to Second Straight WNBA All-Star Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU women’s basketball star and current Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has been named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star team, the organization announced Sunday.

Reese was selected as one of 12 reserve players by the league’s head coaches for the WNBA All-Star game that will take place on July 19 in Indianapolis. She is the sole representative of the Chicago Sky.

This season, Reese is averaging a double-double and leads the league in rebounds with 12.6 boards per game. Only in her second season with the Sky franchise, Reese’s rebounding prowess has quickly lifted her into the top-10 for rebounds in the organization’s history. She also became the first WNBA player with 15-plus rebounds in four-straight games, while surpassing the 500 point and 500 rebound mark the quickest.

Over the last few weeks, Reese has played some of her best basketball, which included a 24 point, 16 rebound, and seven assist effort against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 29. Earlier in the month on June 15, Reese had 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Connecticut Sun, becoming the second youngest WNBA player to record a triple-double.

Reese, who played at LSU from 2022 to 2024, helped lead the Tigers to two Elite 8 appearances, including her crucial role in LSU’s run to its first National Championship in 2023. In her first season, she led the SEC in both scoring (23.0 ppg) and rebounding (15.4 rpg), becoming just the fifth player in conference history to lead the league in both categories. She followed that up in her second and final season in Baton Rouge by leading the SEC in scoring (18.6 ppg) and rebounding (13.4 rpg) for the second season in a row.

Reese became the first player since Wendy Scholtens from Vanderbilt in 1989 and 1990 to lead the league in both stats over consecutive seasons.

LSU Participants In The WNBA All-Star Game (20 appearances)

Marie Ferdinand-Harris: 2002, 2003, 2005

Seimone Augustus: 2006, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018

Sylvia Fowles: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021

Angel Reese: 2024, 2025