Track & Field Signs Former USA U20 Bronze Medalist Jazonte Levan

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing University of Southern California’s Jazonte Levan, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

After one season with the Trojans of Troy, Levan is heading to Baton Rouge where he was recruited during the 2023-24 cycle.

In his one season with USC, Levan reached the NCAA West First Round, finishing 15th with a time of 20.55 seconds in the 200 meter. He was also a Big 10 Outdoor Championship finalist in the 200m, clocking a personal-best time of 20.51 seconds in the prelims. Levan also held season bests of 10.47 seconds in the 100 meter and 6.85 seconds in the 60 meter while at USC.

The Seaford, Delaware, native attended Seaford High School before signing to USC for the Class of 2024. While in high school he was a bronze medalist at the USA U20 Championships in 2023, clocking a time of 20.72 seconds in the 200m final. He also finished sixth at USA U20’s with a time of 10.48 seconds in the 100m final.

