Seven Tigers Named to SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven Tigers from the women’s tennis team were named to either the 2025 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll or Spring Academic Honor Roll.

The Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, beach volleyball, golf, softball, tennis, and track and field. It is based on grades from the 2024 Summer, 2024 Fall, and 2025 Spring terms.

Each athlete must have maintained a 3.00 grade point average for the academic year or own a cumulative average of at least 3.00. A student-athlete must have completed 24 semesters or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial credit and have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s NCAA season.

The SEC Academic Honor Roll recipients from LSU include senior Florentine Dekkers, a Sport Administration major from the Netherlands; sophomore Kinaa Graham, a Mass Communication major from Austin; sophomore Emma Grant, a Mass Communication major from New Orleans; sophomore Carina Holguin, a Political Science major from San Antonio; and senior Gaby Rivera, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Guatemala.

In addition to the Spring Honor Roll, two Tigers were named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll: Cadence Brace, a Marketing major from Canada, and Indi Patel, a Biology major from Florida.

In 2025, LSU had a record-breaking season, posting a 24-8 record and 10 regular-season SEC victories while appearing in the program’s first NCAA Elite Eight.

Dekkers collected her first SEC Academic Honor Roll during her tenure at the university. The senior made two appearances in the fall before suffering a season-ending injury.

Graham earned the second SEC academic honor of her career after being named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll last season. The Austin native captured six singles wins on the season behind three ranked victories. Graham also secured six doubles wins on the No. 2 spot with four different partners.

Grant picks up her first SEC academic honor in her collegiate career. She made one appearance during the season, with the match going unfinished.

Holguin secured her second conference academic honor during her time at LSU, following her selection as a first-year academic honor roll recipient last season. The San Antonio native made four appearances on the season.

Rivera earns her first SEC academic honor in her time at LSU. The fifth-year senior picked up eight singles wins on the campaign, highlighted by a ranked victory in the NCAA Super Regional to bolster LSU to their first Elite Eight appearance. Rivera concluded the season with an ITA singles ranking of No. 108. The Guatemala native also earned 12 doubles wins on the season with two different partners.

Brace had a decorated freshman campaign both on and off the court after being named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. The Toronto native was named the program’s first ITA National Rookie of the Year. Brace was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year while earning a first-team All-SEC feature, as well as starring on the SEC All-Freshman team. After concluding the season with a No. 8 singles and No. 6 doubles ranking, she earned both singles and doubles ITA All-American honors. The freshman concluded her season with a 14-6 singles record on the top spot behind a team-high 11 ranked wins. She also ended her season on a seven-match winning streak. In doubles play, she earned a 12-4 record with freshman Kayla Cross, behind nine ranked victories.

Patel joined Brace in representing the university on the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. The Florida native earned one win on the campaign.

