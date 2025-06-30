LSU Soccer Caps Spring Signing Class with Addition of Two Spanish Standouts, Including U19 F.C. Barcelona Captain

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer Head Coach Sian Hudson has finalized her fall roster with the addition of two elite international talents from Spain, the program announced Monday. Gadea Blanco Gonzáles and Sol Toboada Martínez, both veterans of the Catalan National Team, will join the Tigers ahead of the 2025 fall season.

Hailing from Barcelona, Gonzáles and Martínez bring elite international experience and add further depth and global flair to a roster that’s quickly becoming one of the most diverse in the nation. They join fellow internationals Sariyah Bailey (Edmonton, Canada), Daniela Helín (Valencia, Spain), Mireia Sánchez (Madrid, Spain), Maud Ferrière (Saint-Étienne, France), bringing LSU’s total number of international signees to six for the fall.

Gonzáles becomes the first F.C. Barcelona product to sign with the Tigers this offseason. A pacey and confident winger, she has represented the Catalan National Team multiple times, helping her squad capture the league title seven times.

“Gadea is an electric winger and an outstanding addition to our squad” said Hudson. “She will be a fans favorite with her dynamic play and goalscoring capabilities. Her ability to put defenders on the back foot in 1v1 situations and the quality of her final action will add an extra dimension to our attack this fall. Having captained FC Barcelona’s academy—widely regarded as one of the best youth development systems in the world—she brings invaluable elite-level experience.”

Gonzáles recently completed a standout season with Barcelona, appearing in 28 matches and scoring 10 goals.

“I chose LSU because it gives me the opportunity to play high-level Division I soccer while preparing myself both academically and athletically,” said Gonzáles. “I wanted to experience a new education system, and LSU has the resources and support to help me grow on and off the pitch.”

Martínez arrives in Baton Rouge following a strong campaign with FC Levante Badalona Women’s team, where she made 23 appearances, including 12 starts, and contributed two goals and 10 assists. A product of several respected Spanish clubs—including RCD Espanyol—Martínez is a well-rounded and technically gifted left back known for her attacking mindset.

“Sol is a dynamic, attack-minded left back with the engine to get up and down the flank and the quality to make a difference in the final third,” Hudson said. “Her ability to drive forward, deliver crosses with precision, and recover defensively will add real value to our wide play.”

Martínez says she’s eager to embrace the next chapter of her journey.

“I chose LSU because it was the program that stood out to me the most,” she said. “I’m looking forward to this new experience—meeting new people, learning, and growing in an environment with a strong support system behind it and so many other international players who will make me feel at home.”

LSU Soccer’s international momentum reflects Hudson’s vision of building a globally competitive roster with top-tier talent from across the world.

