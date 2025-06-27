Soccer Places Four on 2024-25 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll 

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer program had four Tigers named to the 2024-25 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. A total of 1,903 student-athletes were named to the list, announced Friday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.



In order to earn a spot on the the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, an undergraduate student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution and must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment. All grades from the 2024-25 academic calendar.

The four Tigers to earn their first honor roll mention are Senai Rogers, Natalie Dvorakova, Sarah Stadler and Audur Sheving.

Scheving was the starting keeper in between the posts for the Tigers in her first year, as she came from her hometown of Reykjavik, Iceland, to join the Tigers. The goalkeeper earned the start and played in 17 matches on the year in 2025, tallying 58 saves, seven wins, three shutouts and 1,530 minutes on the pitch.

Dvorakova appeared in six matches for the Tigers last season, totaling 103 minutes, while Rogers and Stadler will look to earn their first appearances in the Purple & Gold this upcoming season.

2024-25 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll (Name, Major)



Natalie Dvorakova, Sports Administration

Senai Rogers, Sports Administration

Audur Scheving, Sports Administration

Sarah Stadler, Chemical Engineering