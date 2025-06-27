Flau'jae Johnson Set To Compete In FIBA Women's AmeriCup

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson is preparing to compete on the international stage in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, which will be held at the Center of Collective Sports in Santiago, Chile beginning Saturday night.

The AmeriCup is a 5-on-5 competition that dates back to 1993.

Johnson joins a roster of 12 collegiate players set to represent the United States, which is selected by the USA Basketball’s women’s junior national team committee. The team will compete in the event, scheduled for June 28 to July 6, with games against Group B opponents Chile, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

The team’s first game against Chile will take place on Saturday, June 28, at 7:25 p.m. CT. The games can be watched on FIBA’s streaming service, Courtside 1891.

Johnson, a product of Savannah, Ga., is making her debut in a USA Basketball competition. She is entering her fourth season at LSU, where she has helped lead the Tigers to three-straight Elite Eight appearances, including securing the program’s first national championship in 2023.

Last season, Johnson was one of LSU’s best players on the floor, averaging 18.6 points and 5.06 rebounds a game. She scored double digits in the first 29 games of the season and recorded five double-doubles throughout the year. Johnson reached a major scoring milestone early on by surpassing 1,000 career points against Charleston Southern.

In the postseason, Johnson scored a career-high 28 points against UCLA in the Tigers’ Elite Eight matchup with 24 coming in the second half.

About The AmeriCup:

The 2025 USA Basketball Women’s AmeriCup Team is looking for their fifth gold medal win. The roster, led by head coach Kara Lawson, will compete in Group B to start tournament play. The AmeriCup will run through July 6, with the gold medal winner earning a place at the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

The United States are coming off a silver medal finish in 2023. The Americans went 5-2 in that tournament, losing to Brazil in the final. The USA most recently won gold in 2021, going 6-0.

The Americans will play four games in the group stage, starting with the host country Chile on June 28 at 7:25 p.m. CT. The United States last played Chile in 1993, winning that matchup 121-41.

That will be followed with a matchup with Colombia on June 29 at 7:10 p.m. CT. The United States have a 2-0 all-time record against Colombia in the competition.

Next, the United States will face Puerto Rico on June 30 at 7:10 p.m. CT. Closing out group play, after a day off, the Americans will face Mexico on July 2 at 1:10 p.m. CT. The United States have faced Mexico just once in the competition with this being the first game between the two countries since 1993.

After group play, seeding will be determined for the quarterfinal matchups and tournament play will go from July 4 through July 6.

Assuming the Americans qualify for tournament play, they could face teams from Group A. These teams include Argentina, Brazil, Canada, El Salvador, and Dominican Republic.