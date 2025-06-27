Five Volleyball Athletes Honored to 2024-25 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Five student-athletes from LSU volleyball are named to the 2024-25 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

LSU volleyball selections include Sophie Bonnaffee, Jessica Jones, Aly Kirkhoff, Remi Nuss, and Rumur Rouille.

A total of 1,903 student-athletes were named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll based on grades from the 2024-25 academic calendar.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

