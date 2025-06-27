Five Gymnasts Place on 2024-25 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll 

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics program had six gymnasts earn a spot on the 2024-25 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. A total of 1,903 student-athletes were named to the list, announced Friday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.



In order to earn a spot on the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, an undergraduate student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution and must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment. All grades from the 2024-25 academic calendar.

The six Tigers to earn their first honor roll mention are Kailin Chio, Kaliya Lincoln, Zoe Miller, Victoria Roberts, Kathryn Weilbacher and Lexi Zeiss. All five incoming freshmen from the class of 2025 claimed a spot on the honor roll in their first year at LSU, as well as senior transfer Weilbacher.

Chio had a record-breaking debut season with the Tigers this year, which culminated in being named the 2025 NCAA Vault Champion and SEC Freshman of the Year. She was only the third freshman in program history to win an individual national championship and fourth Tiger to win SEC Freshman of the Year.

The Henderson, Nevada, native competed in the all-around in all but one meet for LSU in 2025, helping lead her team to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth for the third consecutive year. She tallied career high’s of 9.950 on bars and beam, 9.975 on floor, 39.800 in the all-around, as well as a perfect 10.0 score on vault.

Lincoln and Zeiss were two other freshmen to contribute on the competition floor for the Tigers this year. Lincoln appeared in nine meets on vault and floor, earning career high’s of 9.950 on vault and 9.925 on floor, while Zeiss led off on bars in every meet as well as in the vault lineup nine times. She owns career highs of 9.900 on vault and 9.925 on bars.

Miller, Roberts and Weilbacher will look to make their first career appearances in the Purple & Gold in 2026.

2024-25 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll (Name, Major)



Kailin Chio, Kinesiology

Kaliya Lincoln, Interdisciplinary Studies

Zoe Miller, Interdisciplinary Studies

Victoria Roberts, Psychology

Kathryn Weilbacher, Marketing

Lexi Zeiss, Mass Communications