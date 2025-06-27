Day-Wilson & Richard Named To First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s Shayeann Day-Wilson and Jada Richard were both named to the 2024-25 edition of the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll Friday.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2024-25 academic calendar. Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria will be followed: (1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student. (2) If a student-athlete attended summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Day-Wilson, a product of Toronto, Canada, finished the season with 32 appearances in LSU’s 37 games. She earned 21 starts throughout the year and averaged 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. Her largest contribution in the regular season came during the Tigers’ matchup against Stanford in the SEC/ACC Challenge hosted at the Maravich Center. Day-Wilson had eight points, including three in the overtime period, and a career-high four steals.

Richard, a Louisiana native from Opelousas, made 33 appearances last season including one start against Charleston Southern. She finished that game 4-for-4 from the field with three field goals from beyond the arc and a career-best six assists.