Watch: LSU Baseball National Championship Celebration
At the helm of the nation’s most storied college baseball program for the past four seasons, Johnson has enhanced LSU’s elite legacy by guiding the Tigers to the 2023 and 2025 College World Series titles, marking the seventh and eighth National Championships in school history.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson is an ABCA First-Team All-American, and junior first baseman Jared Jones, junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson and freshman outfielder Derek Curiel are ABCA Second-Team All-Americans.
Gates will open at 7 p.m., and the ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. Admission is free and will be general admission for all non-premium areas. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the stadium. Alex Box Suites, Field Level Loges, Terraces and Champions Club will be reserved and ticketed.