Watch: CWS Pre-Championship Series Press Conference
On Friday, June 20, LSU Baseball takes part in a press conference prior to Saturday's opening game of the 2025 CWS Championship Series. Coastal Carolina begins at 11 a.m. CT, with LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson, pitcher Anthony Eyanson and outfielder Jake Brown to follow at 11:30 a.m.
