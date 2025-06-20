LSU Gold
Two Tigers Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

BATON ROUGE – Emily Meyer and Skylar Martin, two standouts for the LSU Beach Volleyball Team, were selected for the Academic All-District Team by CSC on Wednesday.

Throughout her LSU career, Meyer compiled 45 victories. She competed on Courts 4 and 5 at various times through her two seasons with the Tigers. In 2024, Meyer earned AVCA Top Flight honors with Yali Ashush on Court 5. In her senior campaign, Meyer was named to the CCSA All-Tournament team and earned a CCSA Pair of the Week with partner Skylar Martin.

Meyer earned her undergraduate degree in May 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She was named to the LSU Dean’s List in Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 and named to the 2025 CCSA All- Academic team.

During her first two seasons as a Tiger, Martin achieved 50 wins on Courts 4 and 5. Martin earned a spot on the 2025 CCSA All-Tournament Team and the 2024 CCSA All-Freshman Team. Martin also earned a CCSA Pair of the Week with partner Emily Meyer during the 2025 season.

Martin is currently earning a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She was named to the LSU Dean’s List in Fall 2023, Spring 2024 and Fall 2024 and earned a spot on the 2025 CCSA All-Academic Team.

