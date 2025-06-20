LSU's Lori Williams Selected for NCAA's Pathway Program

BATON ROUGE – Lori Williams, LSU’s Deputy Athletics Director for Leadership and Strategy, has been selected to participate in the NCAA’s Pathway Program for 2025-26.

Williams is among 22 administrators across three NCAA division to take part in the year-long initiative that is designed to prepare senior-level athletics administrators for their next career step as directors of athletics or conference commissioners.

In her role at LSU, Williams provides oversight and leadership for the athletics engagement initiatives, student conduct, human resources and compliance. She has sport and administrative oversight for the women’s basketball and men’s and women’s cross country and track & field programs. Under her watch, the LSU women’s basketball team captured the school’s first national title in the sport in 2023.

Williams also serves as the primary liaison to the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX, the Office of General Counsel, and the Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability.

The Pathway Program, under the direction of NCAA leadership development, is an intensive, experiential learning opportunity for selected participants who work at an NCAA school or conference in Divisions I, II or III.

During the year, the participants will be paired with and have regularly scheduled meetings with a campus or conference mentor. The mentors include directors of athletics, conference commissioners and school presidents, along with others in leadership roles.

The program is structured to help cement their leadership purpose and enhance their skills in areas that focus on strategic planning; fundraising; message articulation; organizational leadership; hiring processes; and engagement with search firms.

The 2025-26 cohort will meet June 22-27 for a weeklong education session in Indianapolis. Participants will return in the fall for more programming and to observe their divisions’ respective governance meetings. The program will conclude in the summer of 2026 at the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics conference in Las Vegas.

“The Pathway Program remains a proven cornerstone of leadership development in college athletics,” said DeeDee Merritt, NCAA managing director of leadership development. “It equips senior-level administrators with the tools, insights and network to take the next step in their careers. We look forward to another year of growth and impact with the 2025–26 cohort.”

The Pathway Program was created in 1997 and has produced more than 300 program alumni, with nearly 30% of the graduates moving on to become athletics directors or conference commissioners. Additionally, more than 70% of the program alumni have received some level of promotion in relation to their title or job responsibilities.

The following have been selected for the 2025-26 NCAA Pathway Program:

Sam Atkinson, associate athletics director for communications, Gallaudet.

Shawn Bragg, director of athletics internal operations, Saint Michael’s.

Shamaree Brown, senior associate athletics director for student services, Iowa State.

Demetrus Caldwell, deputy athletics director, chief of staff, Cal State LA.

Niesha Campbell, deputy director of athletics/chief operating officer, Austin Peay.

Rick Canter, associate vice president/deputy athletics director, Jacksonville.

Larry Earnesty, senior associate director of athletics, Millersville.

Emily Fulton, associate athletics director for internal operations/senior woman administrator, VMI. Brittney Johnson, deputy athletics director/senior woman administrator, Florida A&M.

D’Ann Keller, deputy director of athletics/senior woman administrator, Buffalo.

Kevin Kendrick, senior associate athletics director for compliance, Florida International.

Bethany Marren, associate director of intercollegiate athletics/compliance/senior woman administrator, Rochester Institute of Technology.

Carrie Michaels, senior associate director of athletics/senior woman administrator, Shippensburg.

Paul Perrier, executive senior associate athletics director, Southern California.

Ariel “AP” Pesante, senior associate athletics director for internal operations, Georgetown.

Deidre Pierson, interim director of athletics/senior woman administrator, Hamilton.

Davon Robb, senior associate athletics director of competitive excellence, Rice.

Adam Skaggs, associate director of athletics, Suffolk.

Christie Ward, deputy director of athletics/senior woman administrator, Catawba.

Richard Warren, associate vice president for athletics, Hanover.

Lori Williams, deputy athletics director for leadership and strategy, LSU.

Abby Wilson, deputy athletics director/senior woman administrator, University of Central Florida.