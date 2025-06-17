The Brand Earns Multiple Honors at 2024-25 CSC Creative & Digital Design Contest

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics’ award-winning creative unit, The Brand, was recognized with multiple honors last Wednesday at the College Sports Communicators Creative & Digital Design Contest in Orlando, Florida.

The Brand Creatives took home Best in the Nation honors in the “Special Projects” division for the wall designs in Tiger Stadium South’s newly renovated third floor, which showcase the best brand-building resources in the country for LSU’s student athletes. Graduate assistant Nico Budde placed fifth for his graphic showcasing LSU Softball star Danieca Coffey’s AUSL Draft Golden Ticket and student designer Leo Castro earned ninth place recognition for a Sha’Carri Richardson graphic promoting Amazon’s documentary The Money Game.

Perry Spitzer, a student designer, earned Best in the Nation in the Milestone & Record Graphics division for an illustration highlighting LSU Baseball star Jared Jones’ 50th home run of the season. Castro also captured fourth place honors for an illustration spotlighting junior swimmer Michaela de Villiers’ time in the 100-Free.

Stephanie Lyles, Director of Graphic Design and Branding for Tiger Athletic Foundation and the primary designer for the LSU Gymnastics program, earned second and fifth place recognition in the Major Awards and Championships division for her SEC Championship graphic and Kailin Chio Freshman of the Year graphic.

The Brand’s Executive Director of Creative Design and Photography Jason Feirman rounded out the honors with a seventh place finish in the Game Day Graphics division for an illustration before LSU Basketball’s SEC Tournament contest vs. Mississippi State.

The 2024-25 contest set records for the second year in a row with a 33.5% participation increase from the previous year and tallying 2,160 total entries, including 930 entries from the University Division. More than 250 institutions and conference offices were among the participants this year, with more than 650 total individuals having been named on an entry.

Keonte Herrera, Sports Information Director for LSU Softball and LSU Volleyball was recognized with the 2025 Rising Star Award, presented annually to someone with 10 years of service or less whose work at their institution, service, dedication, energy and enthusiasm to the profession make that individual a “rising star” in athletics communications.

Individual Awards, Milestone & Record Graphics

Perry Spitzer, Louisiana State University

(BSB Jared Jones 50 HR) Will Whitty, University of Georgia

(VB Sophie Fischer 1,000 Kill Club) Taylor Kryger, University of Kansas

(MBB Zeke Mayo Stat Graphic) Leo Castro, Louisiana State University

(WSIM Michaela de Villiers 100-Free) Regan Nelson, University of Texas

(VB Jenna Wenaas, Madisen Skinner & Reagan Rutherford 1,000 Kill Club) Conner Greene, University of South Florida

(BSB Rafael Betancourt All-AAC) Cooper Lee, University of Houston

(SB Brooke Wells Top 10 First Baseman) Austin Chandler, University of Georgia

(WBB Mia Woolfolk Freshman All-SEC) Brett Foreman, University of Kansas

(MBB 2,400 Wins) Josh Fralick, Baylor University

(WBB Seven 1,000 Point Scorers)

MAJOR AWARDS & CHAMPIONSHIP GRAPHICS

Sarah Klopfer , University of Oklahoma

(SB Four-Peat National Champions) Stephanie Lyles , Louisiana State University

(WGYM SEC Champions) Phaedra Blaize , University of Central Florida

(WTEN Olivia Lincer POTY) Conner Greene , University of South Florida

(FB Hawai’i Bowl Champions) Stephanie Lyles , Louisiana State University

(WGYM Kailin Chio FOTY) Aidan Smith , University of Texas

(Swim/Dive Season Hardware) Austin Chandler , University of Georgia

(MGOLF Linger Longer Champions) Jonathan Tibbets , University of New Mexico

(MBB Richard Pitino COTY) Peyton Rives , Illinois State University

(SB Preseason All-MVC) Courtney Pugh , Louisiana Tech University

(FB Milton Williams Super Bowl Champion) Conner Greene , University of South Florida

(WBB AAC Champions) Phil Tor , Harvard University

(MXC Graham Blanks National Champion) Lexi Rosa , University of Houston

(WVB Kate Georgiades All-Big 12) Margaret Mosher , University of Georgia

(WTEN ITA Indoor Champions) Margaret Mosher , University of Georgia

(WTEN SEC Champions) Phaedra Blaize , University of Central Florida

(MTEN Yassine Dlimi All-Big 12)

SPECIAL PROJECTS

The Brand Creatives , Louisiana State University

(“The Brand” Wall Designs) Aidan Smith & Sydney Chavez , University of Texas

(VB Comic Book) Alex Powell , Boise State

(Ashton Jeanty Heisman Video Game Cover) Jackson Eli Jones , Clemson University

(FB Happy Halloween) Nico Budde , Louisiana State University

(SB Danieca Coffey AUSL Draft Golden Ticket) Regan Nelson , University of Texas

(Golf Scottie Scheffler Olympics) Jonathan Smiley , University of Oklahoma

(FB NFL Contracts) Phaedra Blaize , University of Central Florida

(FB Mission 8 Uniform Infographic) Leo Castro , Louisiana State University

(WTRK Money Game) Jonathan Smiley , University of Oklahoma

(MBB Battle 4 Atlantis) Sarah Yermalovich , University of Oklahoma

(BSB SEC Opening Weekend) Luke Booker , University of Oklahoma

(SB Signing Day Motion Graphic) Aidan Smith , Texas Athletics

(FB CFB Playoff Mural) Zach Wooldridge , United States Air Force Academy

(FB AFSOC Uni Launch) Zach Wooldridge , United States Air Force Academy

(MHKY AFSOC Uni Launch) Will Whitty , University of Georgia

(MBB Anthony Edwards NBA 3-for-1 ASG Vote) Brett Foreman , University of Kansas

(Allen Fieldhouse Naismith Court Design) Jonathan Smiley , University of Oklahoma

(WBB Jumpman Invitational) Brandon Kowalak, Carl Schmid & Merissa Lynn , University of South Florida

(MBB Amir Abdur-Rahim Tribute) Regan Nelson , University of Texas

(Olympics Medal Recap)

Game Day Graphics