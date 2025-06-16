Track & Field Signs Ghanaian National-Record Holder Rafiatu Nuhu

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program is signing community-college transfer Rafiatu Nuhu, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Monday.

The 400-meter Ghana national-record holder will a big piece of the quarter-miler group competing for the Tigers this next season. Nuhu is the third signing set to bolster the group in 2026, joining Skyler Franklin and Kennedi Burks. Entering her senior season in 2026, Ella Onojuvwevwo will look to lead the three new incomers in the 4×400-meter relay to title contention in the SEC and NCAA.

Nuhu’s biggest accomplishment before arriving to the Tigers will be none-other than her Ghanaian-record time of 51.46 seconds clocked this season. Her personal-best time ranks her second in NJCAA history and the fastest in the division this century. She clocked the time in the prelims of the NJCAA D1 Outdoor Championships in May.

The Kumasi, Ghana, native has racked up plenty of accomplishments in her two seasons since arriving in Kansas. Nuhu has won five national titles with the Thunderbirds in four different events (400m, 4×400, 4×800, DMR), most recently claiming titles in the 400m and 4×400 at the 2025 championship. She has also racked up nine First Team All-American honors from USTFCCCA.

Nuhu most notably holds personal-best times of 23.43 in the 200 meter and 51.46 in the 400m.

