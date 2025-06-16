OMAHA, Neb. – Four LSU players have received 2025 All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson and junior first baseman Jared Jones are First-Team All-Americans; and junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson and freshman right-handed pitcher Casan Evans are Second-Team All-Americans.

Anderson, a native of Madisonville, La., is 11-1 this season with a 3.44 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 110.0 innings. He is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts, and he is No. 7 in strikeouts per nine innings (14.24) and No. 14 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.67).

His total of 170 Ks this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list, trailing only Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023) and Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989).

Anderson, a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, is No. 1 this season in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 1 in the league in innings pitched (110.0), No. 1 in wins (11), No. 9 in ERA (3.44) and No. 10 in opponent batting average (.218).

Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., is hitting .322 this season with a 15 doubles, 20 homers, 70 RBI and 62 runs. He is No. 2 in the SEC this season in RBI (70), No. 3 in hits (84), No. 4 in total bases (159) and No. 5 in home runs (20).

He has moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 62 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).

Jones was a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, presented to the top player in NCAA Division I baseball, and he has earned 2025 Second-Team All-SEC honors.

Eyanson, a product of Lakewood, Calif., is 11-2 this season with a 2.74 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 98.2 innings. He is No. 3 in the nation and No. 3 in the SEC in strikeouts.

He is No. 1 in the SEC in wins (11), No. 3 in ERA (2.74), No. 3 in innings pitched (98.2) and No. 7 in opponent batting avg. (.211).

Eyanson, a second-team All-SEC selection, is a semifinalist for 2025 National Pitcher of the Year Award presented by the College Baseball Foundation.

Evans, a product of Houston, Texas, is 4-1 on the year with a 1.86 ERA and seven saves in 48.1 innings (18 appearances). He has logged 19 walks and 66 strikeouts, and opponents are hitting just .226 against him.

A 2025 finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, he delivered one of the greatest postseason outings in LSU Baseball history on June 2 in the Tigers’ NCAA Baton Rouge Regional championship game win over Little Rock.

Evans entered the game in the second inning and limited Little Rock to one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with three walks and a career-best 12 strikeouts. He threw a career-high 109 pitches, 71 for strikes.